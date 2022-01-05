Urbanization Amplifies The Demand For The Building Equipment Contractors Market

Building Equipment Contractors Global Market Report 2022 -Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

The Business Research Company’s Building Equipment Contractors Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A rapidly growing urban population is expected to increase the demand for new residential and commercial buildings, during the forecast period. According to the UN World Urbanization Prospects report, globally it is projected that more than two-thirds (60%) of the world's population will be living in cities by 2050. For instance, large opportunities are expected to arise in Asian countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines which are becoming increasingly popular for export-oriented manufacturing. According to the World Bank, urban population in South Asia is expected to grow by 250 million by 2030. The building equipment contractors market forecast explains that the rapid urbanization is expected to boost the demand for new infrastructure and drives the building equipment contractors market during the forecasted period.

The global building equipment contractors market size is expected to grow from $2.50 trillion in 2021 to $2.79 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The growth in the building equipment contractors market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. Building equipment contractors market growth is expected to reach $4.17 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.5%.

Read More On The Global Building Equipment Contractors Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/building-equipment-contractors-global-market-report

Major players covered in the global building equipment contractors industry are KONE Corporation, Comfort Systems USA, Inc., Balfour Beatty plc, Fletcher Building Ltd., Vinci SA.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the building equipment contractor market in 2021. North America was the second-largest region in the building equipment contractors market. The regions covered in the building equipment contractors market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global building equipment contractors market report is segmented by type into electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors, plumbing, heating and air-conditioning contractors, other building equipment contractors, by application into residential building construction, nonresidential building construction, utility system construction, others, by service provider into large chain companies, independent contractors, by mode into online, offline.

Building Equipment Contractors Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Electrical Contractors And Other Wiring Installation Contractors, Plumbing, Heating And Air-Conditioning Contractors), By Application (Residential Building Construction, Nonresidential Building Construction, Utility System Construction), By Service Provider (Large Chain Companies, Independent Contractors), By Mode (Online, Offline) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a building equipment contractors global market overview, forecast building equipment contractors market size and growth for the whole market, building equipment contractors market segments, geographies, building equipment contractors market trends, building equipment contractors market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Building Equipment Contractors Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5460&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Construction Machinery Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Earthmoving, Material Handling, Building & Road Construction Equipment, Autonomous Construction Equipment), By Application (Excavation & Mining, Lifting & Material Handling, Earth Moving, Transportation), By End User (Oil & Gas, Construction & Infrastructure, Manufacturing, Mining), COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/construction-machinery-global-market-report

3D Printing Building Construction Global Market Report 2022 - By Construction (Modular, Full Building), By Process (Extrusion, Powder Bonding), By Printing Material (Concrete, Plastic, Metal, Hybrid), By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-printing-building-construction-global-market-report

Industrial Land Planning And Development Global Market Report 2020 - By Type (Industrial Developments And Other Developments)

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-land-planning-and-development-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/