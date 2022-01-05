Urinalysis Market to Have a Healthy Growth during the Forecast Year 2028 | Top Key Players Alere, Bio-Rad Laboratories

A urinalysis is a test that measures elements found in urine, such as electrolytes, hormones, or waste products of metabolism.

Urinalysis involves measuring elements such as hormones, waste metabolism products, and electrolytes that are found in urine. Urinalysis is commonly known as urine test and is it performed to detect and measure different components that are passed through the urine. This test can aid in finding issues that need to be address or that need treatment including kidney problems and infections. A urine test comprises of three parts, visual exam, dipstick exam, and microscopic exam. The main goal of this test is to screen health conditions.

The global urinalysis market is estimated to account for US$ 1,249.0 Mn in terms of value and is expected to reach US$ 1,779.9 Mn by the end of 2027.

Drivers:

Frequent approvals and launch of novel products are expected to boost growth of the global urinalysis market during forecast period. For instance, in January 2019, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. announced the launch of qUAntify Advance Control, which is an independent quality control that is used during urine tests in clinical laboratories.

Rising cases of urinary tract infections are expected to fuel growth of the global urinalysis market. For instance, in February 2019, the study “Prevalence of Bacterial Urinary Tract Infections and Associated Factors among Patients Attending Hospitals in Bushenyi District, Uganda”, revealed that 32.2% cases were of urinary tract infection among the study.

Restraints:

Shortage of man power in laboratories in middle-income economies is expected to hamper growth of the global market of urinalysis.

Opportunities:

Use of electronic nose in urinalysis is expected to provide lucrative environment of opportunities for players in the global urinalysis market. For instance, in May 2020, a team of scientists from Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, Netherlands, showed that urinary tract infections may be distinguished from non-urinary tract infection by profiling of volatile organic compounds with the use of electronic nose to diagnose high-risk pediatric population.

Trends:

Key players in the market are adopting different strategies such as partneships in order to strengthen their market share. For instance, Sysmex America, Inc. and Siemens Healthineers made a special agreement in August 2020 that allows North American rights for distribution and service of Siemens Healthineers CLINITEK Novus Automated Urine Analyzer to hospitals and laboratories.

Market taxonomy:

By Product Type

Consumables

Instruments

By Test Type

Macroscopic

Microscopic/Sediment

Chemistry

By Test Testing

Laboratory-based

Point-of-Care

By End User

Hospitals

Physician Practices

Independent Laboratories

Others (Industrial, Institutions, Home Testing, Nursing Facility, etc.)

By Region

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East

Asia Pacific

Africa

Key players:

Key players active in the global urinalysis market are, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Mindray, Sysmex America, Inc., Siemens Healthcare, e Alere, Roche Diagnostics, Healthy.io, Arkray, Inc., and Beckman Coulter.

Key Developments:

Key players in the market of urinalysis are focusing on fund raising and partnerships to increase their portfolio of products. For instance, in 2019, Healthy.io completed raising a Corner Ventures led Series C funding round of US$ 60 million.

In 2018, Beckman Coulter partnered with U.S. Arkray, Inc., and launched iQ Urinalysis Workcell in the U.S., which is an automatic urine analyser.

