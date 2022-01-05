Pressure Bandages Market by Bottom-up and Top-down Approaches 2022-2028 | Medtronic Plc, Smith & Nephew, 3M, ConvaTec

Pressure Bandages

The Global Pressure Bandages Market, was valued at US$ 188.8 million in 2017 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period (2017 – 2025).

Rising number of trauma cases, surgeries, post-operative wounds and high demand from military for combat wounds are expected to boost the global pressure bandages market growth over the forecast period. According to the study published by Sightline Media Group, 2012, uncontrolled blood loss was the leading cause of death in 90% of the potentially survivable battlefield cases and in 80% of those who died in a military treatment facility globally. Thus, the availability of pressure bandages is expected to potentially improve clinical care on the battlefield, thus propelling the growth of the pressure bandages market. In 2014, a pressure bandage named the emergency trauma care bandage or the Israel Bandage was introduced to save the lives on the battlefield by PerSys Medical.

These bandages have replaced battle dressings and has been included in the U.S. Army across the globe. Furthermore, proactive initiatives taken by key companies and government organizations to make wound care dressing more convenient is expected to propel the global pressure bandages market growth over the forecast period. For instance, the Iconic Wound Care Initiative launched by BSN Medical Ltd. in 2010, the initiatives allowed clinicians to choose the right dressings for patients, simplifying patient care, and helping to prevent product misuse.

Growing demand for trauma cases is expected to accelerate the global pressure bandages market growth in the near future. According to the National Trauma Institute, 2014, trauma affects the people of all age group with the healthcare costs accounting for US$ 671 Bn annually, with 41 million emergency department visits and 2.3 million hospital admissions across the U.S. annually. The National Trauma Institute also states that hemorrhage post traumatic injuries account for an approximate 35% of pre-hospital deaths and 40% of overall deaths within 24 hours globally. The manufacturers are developing sterile, non-stick pad suitable for applying immediate pressure to wounds. For instance, Trauma Bandages by TyTek Medical incorporate a non-stick pad affixed to the bandage, delivering a one-step fast application of the pressure dressing, eliminating the need for separate gauze pads, and elastic wraps.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬

• The global pressure bandages market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period, owing to the presence of high potential market and increasing adoption of pressure bandages in Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

• On the basis of product type, multi component multilayer bandage system segment holds a dominant position in the pressure bandage market, owing to the higher convenience offered and the vast presence of the product in the product portfolio of the manufacturers.

• On the basis of application, leg ulcer segment holds a dominant position in the pressure bandage market, owing to the increasing number of factors contributing to the formation of venous leg ulcers, indicating the increasing prevalence of the condition.

• On the basis of end user, hospitals segment holds a dominant position in the pressure bandage market, owing to the large number of patient pool being operated for trauma cases and surgeries.

• Some of the major players operating in the global pressure bandages market include Medtronic Plc., Smith & Nephew, ConvaTec, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Nitto Denko Corporation, Tytek Medical, Persys Medical and BSN Medical.

