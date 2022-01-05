Home entertainment device market is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of more than 6.9%. during 2014-2022

Home Entertainment Devices Market

Home Entertainment Devices Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022

POTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, ”Home Entertainment Devices Market ” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Home Entertainment Devices Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to reach $294,969 million by 2022. Video devices is estimated to be the most dominant product type in the market from 2015 to 2022. Based on region, Asia-Pacific led the market, accounting for around 29.8% share of the global market in 2015.

Key findings of the Home Entertainment Devices Market:-

In the year 2015, video devices led the overall market revenue, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The gaming consoles market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.5%. The market growth is due to the innovations in the audio-visual devices. The availability of high end-displays and sound systems has enriched the gaming experience for the users.

Wireless devices segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8%.

Asia-Pacific is the most dominant regional market, accounting for around 29.8% of the global market in 2015.

The key players profiled in the report include :-

SONY CORPORATION

APPLE INC.

PANASONIC CORPORATION

LG ELECTRONIC, INC.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

BOSE CORPORATION

SENNHEISER ELECTRONIC GMBH & CO. KG

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

Regional Analysis :-

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with their prominent countries. Asia-Pacific is the most dominant geographical market for home entertainment devices in 2015.

Asia-Pacific is largely driven by the growth in disposable income and tech-savvy urban population from major countries such as China and India. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9%.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Home Entertainment Devices Market

– Changing market dynamics of the Home Entertainment Devices Market Industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Home Entertainment Devices Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Home Entertainment Devices Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

