Nephrology and Urology Devices Market Overview, Trends and Growth by 2022-2028

Hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis is typically used for dialysis of kidney in patients with kidney failure. Hemodialysis is one of the most commonly used methods for kidney dialysis. Furthermore, ablation therapies including holmium laser ablation of the prostate (HoLAP) and transuretheral needal ablation (TUNA), and ultrasound/high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) are becoming increasingly popular in the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia due to the high cost and infectiveness of traditional drug and surgical therapies.

The global nephrology and urology devices market is estimated to account for US$ 23,192.8 Mn in terms of value in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 35,823.0 Mn by the end of 2027.

Drivers

Rising product launches and approvals are expected to boost the global nephrology and urology devices market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2020, Outset Medical received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for Tablo Hemodialysis System for patient use in the home.

Opportunities

Continuous R&D activities in nephrology and urology can pose prominent business opportunities for marketers. For instance, in May 2019, researchers from Alliance Urology Specialists, Greensboro, North Carolina, found that eCoin, an investigational battery-powered overactive bladder device that is being developed by Valencia Technologies Corp., produces durable efficacy at 12 months in patients with refractory overactive bladder (OAB) syndrome with urgency urinary incontinence (UUI).

Restraints

Frequent product recalls are expected to hamper the global nephrology and urology devices market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2019, Coloplast recalled nine total batches of its Biosoft Duo double loop ureteral stent kit and Vortek double loop ureteral stent kit due to a packaging anomaly.

Key Takeaways:

The global nephrology and urology devices market was valued at US$ 21,796.2 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 35,823.0 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2020 and 2027. This is owing to technological advancement, and product launches.

Dialysis Devices segment held dominant position in the global nephrology and urology devices market in 2019, accounting for 71.3% share in terms of value. Leading manufacturers such as Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA are focusing on product launches as well as merger and acquisitions which is expected to support growth of the segment over the forecast period.

Market Trends

Rising product approval is one of the emerging trends in the market. For instance, in April 2020, The U.S. FDA granted marketing authorization to Medtronic Inc. for a new device designed to provide continuous renal replacement therapy to pediatric patients with AKI or fluid overload, according to a press release from the agency.

Key companies are focused on product launches, in order to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in May 2019, Boston Scientific launched the AdVanceTM XP Male Sling System, a next-generation, minimally invasive solution for male stress urinary incontinence.

Competitive Section

‣ Fresenius Medical Care

‣ Baxter International Inc.

‣ Asahi Kasei Corp.

‣ BD

‣ Cook Group Incorporated

‣ Dornier MedTech

‣ Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

‣ NxStage Medical Inc.

‣ Nipro Corporation

‣ Terumo Corporation

‣ B Braun Group

‣ Medtronic Plc

‣ Awak Technologies

‣ Rockwell Medical Technologies

Inc.

Key Developments

Major players in the global nephrology and urology devices market are focused on approval and launch of new devices to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in June 2020, Laminate Medical received the U.S. FDA Breakthrough Device approval for VasQ External Support for the creation of arteriovenous fistulas (AVF) in hemodialysis patients.

Major players in the market are also focused on raising funds to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in December 2019, Awak Technologies raised US$ 40 million in an oversubscribed financing round as it readies its Awak PD (peritoneal dialysis) device.

