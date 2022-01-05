Electronic Shelf Label Market is Expected A Robust Growth at a CAGR of 12.9% by 2027 | SES-Imagotag, Pricer AB, Samsung

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global electronic shelf labels market was worth US$ 464.6 Million in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2019 to 2027, reaching US$ 1,309.3 Million in 2027.

The Electronic Shelf Label Market Research Report 2022-2027 is a valuable source of information for business strategists. It contains an industry overview, as well as growth analyses, key takeaways, drivers, and restraints. The research analysts provide a comprehensive analysis of the value chain, including its segmentation. This Market study provides in-depth information that helps to understand the report.

Major Key Players:

SES-Imagotag, Pricer AB, Displaydata, Opticon Sensors Europe B.V, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, NZ Electronic Shelf Labelling, M2Communication, Diebold Nixdorf, Altierre, Teraoka Seiko, Advantech US, E Ink, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, Wuxi Wei Feng Technology, and Cicor.

Key Takeaways:

• Due to the availability of many communication options such as Bluetooth, ZigBee, Wi-Fi, and NFC, the RF technology segment is projected to gain traction in the near future.

• Due to increased adoption of electronic shelf labels and the presence of key players such as SES Imagotag, Pricer AB, Cicor, and Opticon Sensors Europe B.V., Europe is likely to dominate the worldwide electronic shelf label business over the projection period.

Electronic Shelf Label Market Segmentation:

By Technology Type

• IR,

• RF

• NFC

By Product Type

• LCD

• Full graphic e-paper ESL

• Segmented e-paper ESL

By End Use

• Supermarket & Hypermarket

• Convenience stores & departmental stores

Regional Analysis Covered:

• North America (The USA, Canada, and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.)

• The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

