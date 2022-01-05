Health and Wellness Market To Reach Value of US$ 4.24 Billion by 2026 | CAGR 4.10%

Health and Wellness Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Health and Wellness Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global health and wellness market reached a value of US$ 3.31 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 4.24 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.10% during 2021-2026. Health and wellness refer to the state of complete physical, emotional and mental well-being of an individual. They are achieved by living a healthy lifestyle, which includes regular exercising and avoiding or limiting the consumption of junk food. Some of their major aspects are fitness, nutrition, personal care, weight management and preventive medicines. At present, the sales of health and wellness products are increasing across the globe owing to the inflating income levels and rising health concerns, such as chronic diseases, overweight, low stamina and mood swings.

Global Health and Wellness Market Trends:

On account of rapid urbanization, sedentary lifestyles, hectic schedules and increasing consumption of junk food, there is a significant rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, which include cancer, diabetes, asthma, arthritis, dementia, hypertension, and other stress-related disorders. This has encouraged the adoption of various healthcare activities, such as yoga and meditation, among the masses. Apart from this, the growing popularity of wearable devices like fitness trackers, in confluence with the burgeoning wellness tourism sector, is also contributing to the health and wellness market growth. Spa operators nowadays are utilizing specialized therapeutic waters, such as iodine-bromine and Malkinskaya mineral water, to treat asthma, bronchitis, rheumatism, circulation disorders, spinal column ailments and cardiovascular ailments. This is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players :

• Amway Corp.

• Bayer AG

• Danone

• David Lloyd Leisure Ltd.

• Fitness First, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

• Holland & Barrett Retail Limited

• L’Oréal SA

• Nestlé SA

• Procter & Gamble

• Unilever

• Vitabiotics Ltd., etc.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Functional Foods and Beverages

• Beauty and Personal Care Products

• Preventive and Personalized Medicinal Products

• Others

Breakup by Functionality:

• Nutrition & Weight Management

• Heart & Gut Health

• Immunity

• Bone Health

• Skin Health

• Others

Breakup by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

