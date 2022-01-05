Bone Glue Market Booming Growth and Rising Number of Arthroplasty are Expected to Drive Growth of the Market

Bone Glue Market

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing research and development activities, product launches, and incidence of fractures and rapidly aging population are expected to be major factors driving growth of the global bone glue market over the forecast period.

Various organizations such as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is working with LaunchPad Medical are focused on resolving the problem of decreasing bone density of astronauts by 2% per month due to low level of force exerted on the skeleton in low-gravity conditions. Therefore, in January 2018, LaunchPad Medical announced the creation of a bone adhesive called Tetranite that bonds to both bone and metal surfaces and can therefore be used to treat fractured bones and stabilize metal implants. LaunchPad Medical launched Tetranite adhesive, onto the International Space Station for experiments in microgravity environment. Each year, an estimated 1.5 million people suffer from bone fracture, which leads to bone diseases. Fractures are the most common musculoskeletal medical condition, which accounts for large number of hospitalization cases. Nearly one-third of bone disorder patients are admitted in hospitals or private day care centers. Due to the use of certain advanced bone glue products that are highly effective in treating minor fractures, a substantial number of people who suffer from fractures do not require any hospitalization.

Growing prevalence of musculoskeletal diseases is expected to drive growth of the global bone glue market growth over the forecast period. According to the Arthritis Foundation report of 2018, in 2013, total medical costs and earnings losses due to arthritis were US$ 304 billion. Medical conditions such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, and lower back pain, which are closely associated with musculoskeletal condition, account for a significant portion of the global healthcare burden. Furthermore, osteoarthritis is the damage to cartilage joint that leads to severe pain and mobility. Growing geriatric population leading to increased cases of osteoarthritis, which in turn, is expected to boost the global bone glue market growth in the near future. According to WHO and United Nations, osteoarthritis affects 9.6% of males and 18% of females aged 60 years and above. Increasing life expectancy and rapidly aging population are major factors fueling incidence of osteoarthritis. It is projected to be the fourth-largest cause of disability by 2020.

Moreover, increasing number of joint replacement surgeries to help individuals overcome pain due to rheumatoid arthritis is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Rheumatoid arthritis causes inflammation of the joints and usually affects multiple joints, affecting 0.3–1.0% of global population and high prevalence among women in developed regions is expected to drive the market growth. This creates lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global bone glue market.

Key Takeaways

• The global bone glue market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period (2019–2027), owing to increasing product launches and technological advancements in bone glue products

• On the basis of product type, the synthetic bone glue segment is expected to account for a major revenue share by 2027, owing to increasing research and development activities. For instance, in January 2019, Launchpad Medical raised US$ 8.5 million in a new round of equity financing. The Lowell, a Massachusetts-based Medtech Company, is developing Tetranite injectable, a synthetic adhesive solution intended for bone repair. Tetranite is bio-resorbable and is designed to provide instant adhesive capabilities to treat fractured bone and to stabilize metal hardware in compromised bone.

• Major players operating in the global bone glue market include Cryolife, Luna Innovations Incorporated, Johnson and Johnson, Cohera Medical Inc., Tissuemed Ltd., Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Baxter International Inc., B.Braun Melsungen AG, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Chemence Medical Inc., LaunchPad Medical, and C.R. Bard Inc.

