Cell Culture Monitoring Biosensors Market 2022: Report Highlights the Competitive Scenario with Drivers and Challenges

Cell Culture Monitoring Biosensors

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ๐‚๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐‚๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐๐ข๐จ๐ฌ๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐จ๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ

The Global Cell Culture Monitoring Biosensors Market, is estimated to be valued at US$ 332.0 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period (2020-2027), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐‚๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐๐ข๐จ๐ฌ๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ - ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‚๐จ๐ซ๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฏ๐ข๐ซ๐ฎ๐ฌ (๐‚๐Ž๐•๐ˆ๐ƒ-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—) ๐๐š๐ง๐๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐œ

Following the COVID-19 outbreak in December 2019, the virus has spread to more than 100 countries across the globe and the World Health Organization has declared it a public health emergency. According to the World Health Organizationโ€™s report, the manifestation of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has resulted in more than 29.6 million infected individuals worldwide as of September 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy in three main ways; by directly affecting production and demand, by negatively impacting the supply chain and market disruption, and through its financial impact on firms and financial markets. Nationwide lockdowns in various countries such as Italy, Spain, U.K., the U.S., Australia, India, and others have disrupted daily life and activities. Moreover, severe economic crisis and broken supply chain (due to Covid 19 lockdown) of medical devices industry is a major issue faced by medical device companies in every country across the globe. The pandemic has negatively impacted the medical device industry in terms of supply and demand of devices. As a result, the global cell culture monitoring biosensors market growth is also expected to witness a slowdown.

Rising collaboration among key companies providing cell culture biosensor products is expected to propel the global cell culture monitoring biosensor market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2017, Nova Biomedical, an in vitro diagnostic company involved in developing, manufacturing, and selling of blood testing analyzers and diagnostic products for healthcare, collaborated with Flownamics, a world leader in developing and manufacturing automated sampling and feed control systems to address the rising needs of fermentation and bioreactor operators in the biotechnology industry. The companies collaborated for online Automation of Cell Culture Sampling with BioProfile FLEX2 and Seg-Flow Online Autosampler.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐“๐š๐ค๐ž๐š๐ฐ๐š๐ฒ๐ฌ

โšซ The global cell culture monitoring biosensors market is expected to expand, registering a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period (2020-2027). This is owing to increasing cell culture applications in research and product development

โšซ On the basis of product type, the electrochemical biosensors segment is expected to hold a major revenue share in 2027, owing to increasing conferences conducted to promote such products. For instance, in September 2018, C-CIT Sensors AG showcased the โ€˜CITSens MeMoโ€™ at the Bioprocess International Conference & Exhibition at the Hynes Convention Center, located in Boston, U.S.

โšซ Major players operating in the global cell culture monitoring biosensors market include C-CIT Sensors AG, Sarissa Biomedical Ltd, Lonza, Lifeonics ltd., Nova Biomedical, Cardea, Conductive Technologies Inc., and Bruker Corporation

