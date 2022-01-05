Organic Coffee Market to High Trend Opportunities Offers Future Business Growth by 2026

Organic Coffee Market

Growing awareness regarding health benefits associated with coffee drive the growth of global organic coffee market. North America contributed the highest share

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global organic coffee market generated $6.8billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $12.6billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2026.The report offers anextensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Growing awareness regarding health benefits associated with coffee and change in shift toward sustainable and environmentally friendly farming practices drive the growth of the global organic coffee market.However,higher pricing of organic coffeehinders the market growth. On the other hand,reduced side-effects of organic coffee and rise in social media arelikely to create new opportunities for the market player in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

The demand for organic coffee is likely to increase during the COVID-19 pandemic as it boosts the immune system of the body.

The government of various countries has kept hypermarket/supermarket opened during the lockdown to continue the supply of daily essential good to the public.

The revenue generated from online sales channels is likely to surge during the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers don’t have to gooutside to buy organic.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global organic coffee market based on type, packaging type, sales channel, and region.

Based on type, the arabica segment contributed to the largest share in 2018, accounting formore than three-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the robustasegment isestimated to portray the highest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

Based on sales channel, the hypermarket/supermarket segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, holding more than one-thirdof the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However,the online sales channel segment isexpected to register the highest CAGR of 10.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on region, North Americacontributed the highest share, accounting formore than two-fifths of the total market sharein 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.However,Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include The Kraft Heinz Company, Nestle S.A.,Jim’s Organic Coffee,Starbucks Corporation, Wessanen,FS Gourmet Private Limited,Luigi Lavazza S.p.A,Complete Coffee Limited,Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (Green Mountain), and Java Trading Co. LLC.

