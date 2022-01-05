3D Printing Healthcare Market Technology & Competitive Landscape Report with Focus on Key Markets and Methods

Global 3D Printing Healthcare Market generated $1.03 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $5.84 billion by 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The medical & surgical centers segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global 3D printing healthcare market, and is estimated to continue its lead in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. However, the academic institutions segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 21.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Leading players of the global 3D printing healthcare market analyzed in the research include 3D Systems Corporation, Formlabs Inc., Exone Company, Materialise NV, General Electric, Organovo Holdings, Inc., Oxferd Performance Materials, Inc., SLM Solutions Group AG, Proto Labs, and Stratasys Ltd.

North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to continue its dominance by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

• Owing to shortage of equipment needed to increase number of patients suffering from Covid-19 infection, the demand for 3D printing in the healthcare sector increased during the pandemic.

• However, manufacturers faced challenges in terms of manufacturing and supply chain due to lockdown measures and unavailability of workers. Investors postponed the plans of investments in new projects.

• Non-elective surgeries were postponed, which in turn, led to reduced demand for 3D printing equipment in the healthcare sector.

Based on component, the system segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than half of the total share, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the materials segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.2% from 2021 to 2030.

