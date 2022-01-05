Bone Growth Stimulator Market: Emerging Technology And Sales Outlook 2022-2028

Bone growth stimulation is utilized to promote bone healing in difficult to heal fractures

Bone growth stimulation is the utilization of semi-invasive, invasive, or non-invasive techniques to aid in healing of fractures. These devices include non-invasive electrical bone growth stimulators, invasive electrical bone growth stimulators, and ultrasound bone growth stimulators.

Statistics: The global bone growth stimulators market is estimated to account for US$ 1,435.1 Mn in terms of value and 572,592 Units in terms of volume by the end of 2019

Drivers

Growing number of sports-related injuries is expected to propel the global bone growth stimulator market growth over the forecast period. According to the National High School Sports-Related Injury Surveillance Study 2017-2018, 1,367,490 cases of sport-related were recorded in high schools in the U.S.

Opportunities

Ongoing R&D in bone regeneration is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players. For instance, in June 2019, researchers from Meiji University and Keio University in Japan, reported fabrication of biomimetic-engineered bone using connective tissue growth factor (CTGF), a multifunctional protein.

Restraints

Limited battery life of six to eight months of bone growth stimulators and are prone to short circuiting is expected to hinder the global bone growth stimulator market growth over the forecast period. Placing hardware in some patients is also challenging and there is a possibility of infection and the need for a second procedure for removal of the implanted devices. Such factors are expected to hinder growth of the global bone growth stimulators market.

Key Takeaways

The Noninvasive Electrical Bone Growth Stimulators segment in the global bone growth stimulators market was valued at US$ 660.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1,528.3 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. The owing to to increasing product launches and increasing incidence of sports injury.

The Trauma injury and Fractures segment held dominant position in the global bone growth stimulators market in 2018, accounting for 45.1% share in terms of volume, followed by Spinal Fusion, respectively. This is owing to increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and osteoarthritis is expected to boost growth of the segment.

Market Trends

Increasing demand for non-surgical treatment, especially in the geriatric population group is expected to boost growth of the market over the forecast period. Bone growth stimulators can aid in the healing of bones without the need of painful surgery.

Key players in the market are offering their products online for sell as well as rent through e-commerce partners such as Amazon.com Inc., and eBay Inc. For instance, Medi-Rent Pty. Ltd., a provider of medical and maternity rental equipment, offers bone growth stimulators on rent.

Competitive Section

‣ DJO LLC

‣ Orthofix International N.V.

‣ Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

‣ Elizur

‣ Bioventus LLC.

‣ Precyse Solutions LLC.

‣ Ossatec Benelux BV

‣ Verve Consulting Inc. IGEA S.p.A.

For instance, in December 2019, Royal Biologics announced the U.S. commercial launch of Maxx Ultra Cord, a maximum natural thickness allograft derived from umbilical cord. In March 2018, Orthofix International N.V. announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European CE Mark approvals for its next-generation PhysioStim bone growth stimulators.

