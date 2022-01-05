Hernia Repair Devices Market is Projected to Grow at a 7.5% CAGR, to Reach USD 10,587.5 Mn by the end of 2028

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The major reason behind hernia is protrusion or bulging of small tissues through an opening of muscles in the abdominal wall. It is important to note that any part of the abdominal wall can be affected by hernia, though most common sites are groin.

The global hernia repair devices market is estimated to account for US$ 6,381.7 Mn in terms of value in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 10,587.5 Mn by the end of 2028.

Drivers

Growing product launches and approvals are expected to propel the global hernia repair devices and consumables market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2019, Ethicon, part of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, received a 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Vistaseal applicators, which spray a biological sealant to stem moderate bleeding during open or laparoscopic surgical procedures.

Opportunities

Advent of robotic surgery equipment can provide major business opportunities for marketers. Continuous R&D activities in the hernia repair devices as led to the launch of novel technologies and devices. At present, laparoscopic tension-free repair procedure is widely adopted as compared to traditional methods. The usage of robotic surgery equipment that enables error-free operations with high clarity is gradually increasing. This rise in usage offers ample business opportunities to develop cutting edge technologies, and thereby enhance the success rates.

Restraints

Inconsistent reimbursement policies are expected to hinder the global hernia repair devices and consumables market growth over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways:

The global hernia repair devices market was valued at US$ 5,936.4 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 10,587.5 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2021 and 2028. Major factor driving the growth of global hernia repair devices market during the forecast period include technological advancement, and product launches.

Polymer and Prosthetic Mesh held dominant position in the global hernia repair devices market in 2019, accounting for 42.2% share in terms of value, followed by Biologic materials respectively. Product launches in the polymer and prosthetic mesh category is supporting growth of the market.

Market Trends

Increasing technological advancements and product innovations for treating hernia are expected to boost the global hernia repair devices market growth. For instance, in May 2019, according to the American College of Surgeons, surgical researchers developed an online app, where patients and surgeons can use as a guide for preoperative planning, and establish a layout demonstration for how a patient’s ventral hernia repair operation will be carried out.

Major players in the global hernia repair devices market are focused on adopting M&A strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in September 2018, TransEnterix, a U.S.-based company acquired Medical Surgery Technologies (MST), an Israel-based medical technology company. This acquisition will enhance TransEnterix ‘Senhance digital laparoscopy platform’ by adding the technological advancement of MST AutoLap. AutoLap will show visual images while carrying out surgery.

Competitive Section

Major players operating in the global hernia repair devices market include, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Cooper Companies Inc., Lifecell Corporation (Allergan Plc), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic Plc, Cook Medical Inc., Baxter International Inc., and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Key Developments

Major players in the global hernia repair devices market are focused on R&D of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in July 2020, TELA Bio, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, announced the results of an interim analysis from the company's post-market BRAVO study evaluating the clinical performance of OviTex for the treatment of ventral hernias.

The following are the study objectives for this report:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.