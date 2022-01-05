Biopsy Devices Market: Present Scenario And Growth Analysis Till 2028

Biopsy is a medical procedure involving extraction of sample cells/tissues from a tumor for examination and diagnosis of malignancy.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are different kind of biopsies performed for different conditions and usually sharp tools are required to remove small amount of tissues. Listed below are some of the common types of biopsies:

Needle biopsy

CT-guided biopsy

Bone biopsy

Bone marrow biopsy

Ultrasound-guided biopsy

Liver biopsy

Kidney biopsy

Aspiration biopsy

Skin biopsy

Surgical biopsy

Statistics:

The global biopsy devices market is estimated to account for US$ 2,400.4 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2020.

Drivers

Growing adoption for biopsy in medical diagnosis is expected to propel the global biopsy devices market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2020. CDx Diagnostics, Inc. announced that the company is contracted with Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) of Massachusetts for WATS3D Biopsy (Wide Area Transepithelial Sampling with 3D Tissue Analysis)

Opportunities

Increasing automation in biopsy can provide major business opportunities in the global biopsy devices market. For instance, in June 2019, Hamilton Company collaborated with Enable Biosciences to provide fully automated processing of up to 96 liquid biopsy samples at one time using a novel ultra-sensitive and highly specific immunoassay in a hands-free workflow.

Restraints

High cost associated with technologically advanced biopsy is expected to restrain growth of the global biopsy market during the forecast period. Innovation and product development come with high cost of R&D, which translates into higher selling prices of these products. This has reduced the affordability of such devices, for example, vacuum-assisted biopsy devices and robotic guidance systems.

Key Takeaways

In 2019, the global biopsy devices market was valued at US$ 2,250.1 million is expected to reach US$ 3,786.8 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2020-2027). This is owing to rising product approvals worldwide.

On the basis of product type, biopsy guidance system accounted for the largest share of 43% in the global biopsy devices market in 2019. This is owing to increasing prevalence of cancer in both developed and emerging economies.

Market Trends

Key companies are involved in product approvals and launching, in order to enhance the market presence. For instance, in July 2019, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A. launched Tomosynthesis Biopsy option for the ASPIRE Cristalle mammography system.

Furthermore, major players are laying key emphasis on partnerships and collaborations, in order to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in January 2020, Saga Diagnostics signed agreements with Laboratoires Servier to perform liquid biopsy testing on cancer patients enrolled in clinical studies.



Company Profiles

Angiotech *

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Overview

Strategies

Cardinal Health Inc.

CareFusion Corporation

BD

Devicor Medical Products, Inc.

DTR Medical

Hologic, Inc.

INRAD, Inc.

UK Biopsy

Medtronic plc.

IZI Medical Products

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A.

Saga Diagnostics

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.

QIAGEN N.V

GRAIL, Inc.

Foundation Medicine, Inc.

Global Biopsy Devices Market: Key Developments

Major players in the global biopsy devices market are focused on R&D to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in January 2020, GRAIL, Inc. presented new data from its trial, CCGA, for liquid biopsy at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, which failed to show marked improvement in sensitivity compared with data presented at the symposium in 2019.

Major players in the market are also focused on adopting partnership and collaboration strategies in order to enhance their market share. For instance, in February 2020, Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Chugai Pharmaceutical, Ltd. collaborated with National Cancer Center (NCC) for the use of FoundationOneLiquid, Foundation Medicine’s laboratory-developed liquid biopsy test, in the third stage of SCRUM-Japan, a cancer genomic screening consortium in Japan.

Global Biopsy Devices Market, By Product Type:

Needle-based Biopsy Guns

Biopsy Needles

Biopsy Forceps

Biopsy Guidance Systems

Others

Global Biopsy Devices Market, By Region:

North America

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

By Country

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

By Country

U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

By Country

GCC Countries

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

By Country

North Africa

Central Africa

South Africa

