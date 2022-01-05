Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market is Expected to Exhibit a CAGR of 6.6% Over the Forecasts to 2028 | Baxter International

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing demand for kidney dialysis equipment in hospitals is expected to propel the global kidney dialysis equipment market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2019, Narayana Health Hospital (India) adopted several dialysis equipment and apparatus to offer services with several treatment options for patients suffering from end-stage renal diseases (ESRD), which require dialysis (hemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis) or kidney transplantation. ESRD can be treated by using dialysis equipment and apparatus such as dialyzer, tube for transfer of blood and dialysis solution, and hemodialysis machine.

Rising product launches is expected to drive growth of the global kidney dialysis equipment market during the forecast period. For instance, in July 2019, Fresenius Medical Care Korea, launched Sleep Safe Harmony, an automatic peritoneal dialysis device. This device help patients with peritoneal dialysis by performing all treatment procedures at home. Furthermore, high prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) has increased the demand for treatment options including dialysis, which is expected to accelerate growth of the global kidney dialysis equipment market in the near future.

High chronic kidney disease (CKD) prevalence is expected to increase demand of treatment such as dialysis procedure, which is expected to propel the global kidney dialysis equipment market growth. according to the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) in U.S. more than 100,000 patients required kidney transplant in 2018, of which only 21,167 received one kidney from donors (among overall donors 1/3rd of kidneys were donated from living kidney donors). According to same source, (NKF) in the U.S. about 12 people die every day while waiting for a kidney transplant. The demand for kidney donors in the U.S. is increasing by 8% annually. Globally, Taiwan, U.S., Japan, Mexico, and Belgium are the countries with highest prevalence of ESRD. Kidney disease is the ninth-leading cause of death in the U.S. For instance, according to the American Kidney Fund, in 2015, around 31 million people in the U.S. (10% of the adult population) suffered from the chronic kidney disease (CKD). According to the same source 50% of men suffering from chronic kidney disease have higher chances of developing kidney failure, also known as end-stage renal disease (ESRD).

Key Takeaways

• The global kidney dialysis equipment market is expected to expand rapidly, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period (2019-2027). This is owing to increasing demand, frequent launches, and approval of kidney dialysis equipment by regulatory authorities.

• Growing prevalence of CKD has increased the demand for kidney dialysis equipment, which in turn, is expected to boost the global kidney dialysis equipment market growth over the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around one in every five men and around one in four women suffer from CKD annually.

• On the basis of end user, home care settings segment is expected to hold dominant position in the market, owing to user-friendly handling of instruments and low cost of dialysis as compared to hospitals.

• Major players operating in the global kidney dialysis equipment market include Baxter International, Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co., Nipro Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen, Nikkiso Co, Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corporation, NxStage Medical, Inc., Guangdong BioLight Meditech Co., Ltd, Dialife SA, and DaVita Inc.

