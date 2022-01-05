Disposable Gloves Market is Projected to Booming at a 7.8% CAGR by 2028 | Ansell, Adventa Berhad, Cardinal Health

Disposable Gloves Market

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical gloves are disposable gloves are widely used during medical diagnosis and procedures, in order to reduce the potential risk of cross-contamination between healthcare professionals and patients. These gloves are used for personal production from spreading infection or illness medical examinations of patient’s body fluids including vomit, urine, blood, respiratory secretion, and certain hazardous drugs. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have categorized medical gloves as as lass I reserved medical devices, which requires a 510(k) premarket approval, whenever the new disposable gloves are need to introduced in the market. Natural latex glove are conventional and most commonly used disposable gloves used in medical and other industrial purposes, owing to cost-effective, easy-to-use, and bio-degradable nature.

However, potential allergic reactions from latex gloves create the requirement to use synthetic gloves including vinyl, nitrile, and polyethylene gloves. For instance, in December 2014, the U.S. FDA recommended to label the medical products mentioning if it is made from natural rubber latex. If patient is allergic to the natural rubber latex, healthcare professional or care giver should choose gloves made from other synthetic materials. Furthermore, rising number of people suffering natural rubber allergy is expected to boost the global disposable gloves market growth over the forecast period.Exposure of body tissues to the powder can cause severe airway inflammation and hypersensitivity reactions. In December 2016, U.S. FDA banned the powdered gloves, owing to risk of illness or injury to individuals exposed to the powdered gloves. The powder particles also triggers the immune response causing the granulomas or scar tissue formation, which results into surgical complications. Growing prevalence of infectious disease worldwide and need for infection control are propelling growth of the disposable gloves market.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, around 17.8 million people visited to physician’s office and around 3.9 million people visited hospital outpatient department for treatment of infectious and parasitic diseases in the U.S. According to the Infectious Disease Surveillance 2014 data findings, published by European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) in June 2017, chlamydia infection, campylobacteriosis, salmonellosis, gonorrhea, and tuberculosis are the prominent disease reported in the 2014, which accounted for around 8, 50,000 cases and 75% of the 1.1 million reported cases of notifiable infectious diseases in the EU/EEA countries in 2014.

Key companies are focused on development of advanced gloves, in order to provide long period protection. For instance, in September 2016, Ansell launched Microflex LifeStar EC powder-free nitrile extended cuff examination gloves, which are designed extensively for the emergency healthcare professionals. Furthermore, in July 2017, Cole-Parmar launched ThinTouchPROtech Nitrile gloves, which offer the protection against the 29 chemotherapeutic drugs including Carmustine and ThioTepa. Furthermore, these gloves offers enhanced tactility over the extended period of use.

Key Takeaways

• The global disposable gloves market is expected to witness significant growth, registering a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period. This is owing to high prevalence of infectious diseases.

• On the basis of material, latex segment held dominant position in 2017, owing to the high elasticity and cost-effectiveness as compared to other gloves

• On the basis of glove type, the non-powdered gloves segment is expected to hold a dominant position in the disposable gloves market over the forecast period, owing to the substantial risk of inflammation and allergic reactions occurred due to the use of powdered gloves among the care givers and healthcare professionals.

• Moreover, increasing number of diagnostic and surgical procedure is propelling the demand for disposable gloves in the medical and healthcare industry, which is dominating the medical segment.

• Some of the major players operating in the global disposable gloves market include Ansell Healthcare Products LLC, Adventa Berhad, Cardinal Health, Inc., Dynarex Corporation, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, MRK Healthcare Private Limited, Rubberex Corporation Bhd., Semperit AG Holding, Shield Scientific B.V., Supermax Corporation Berhad, and Top Glove Corporation Bhd.

The following are the study objectives for this report:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.

