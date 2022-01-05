Vocal Biomarkers Market Trends, Dynamics, Supply, Demand, Consumption and Competitive landscape 2022 | Beyond Verbal,

Vocal Biomarkers

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

Vocal biomarkers could be an advanced innovation in the field of medical diagnosis, allowing minimally invasive diagnostic procedures for the detection of chronic conditions, such as helps identify the presence/risk of conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, depression, and coronary artery disease.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:

High prevalence of cardiovascular, respiratory, and psychological disorders across the world is expected to boost growth of the global vocal biomarkers market during the forecast period. For instance, as reported by the National Institute of Health (NIH), over 23.5 million people in the United States are suffering from Alzheimer's disease. Moreover, the annual direct health care cost for Alzheimer's is estimated to be approximately US$ 100 Billion.

𝐓𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/101

Moreover, increasing research and development activities is expected to augment the growth of the global vocal biomarkers market. Players in the market are focusing on developing safe and effective diagnostics. For instance, in June 2019, Geisinger palnned to launch a new study to test if a novel technique (vocal biomarker) can detect flare-ups or exacerbations experienced by patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Furthermore, in September 2016, Beyond Verbal announced the launch of the Beyond mHealth Research platform to identify physiological markers through the voice that may indicate various health related issues.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Key players active in the global vocal biomarkers market are Cogito Corporation, Sonde Health Inc., Beyond Verbal, Inc., Sharecare, Inc., and IBM Coporation, among others.

𝐓𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/101

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

Players in the market are adopting various strategies, such as collaboration and/or partnership, to strengthen their product portfolio or to strengthen their market position. This in turn is also expected to propel growth of the global vocal biomarkers market. For instance, in July 2019, Winterlight Labs Inc. announced that it is developing vocal biomarkers to monitor disease progression in frontotemporal dementia patients in collaboration with Alector.

Furthermore, in August 2016, the U.S. Army Medical Research and Materiel Command (USAMRMC) and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Lincoln Laboratory (MIT LL) teamed up to develop a computer algorithm to identify vocal biomarkers that could help diagnose mild traumatic brain injury, or concussion.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐭 𝟑𝟎% 𝐎𝐅𝐅

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/101

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.