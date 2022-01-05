Baby Monitor Market Emerging Trends, Industry analysis , Major Key Players | Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Baby Monitor Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2027

POTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, “Global Baby Monitor Market by Product Type, Connectivity, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunities and Forecasts, 2020-2027,”The baby monitor market size was valued at $1.2 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $1.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027. The global baby monitor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during forecast period. In 2019

North America accounted for the largest share of around 63.2%, owing to higher per-capita spending on baby care products and prevalence of nuclear family culture. However, emerging countries in Asia, such as China and India, would witness increase in demand for baby monitors during the forecast period ,owing to increase in awareness, rise in number of employed parents, and growth in disposable income.

The prominent companies operating in the baby monitor industry include :-

Angelcare Monitor Inc

Dorel Industries Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lorex Technology Inc.

Nest Labs, Inc. (Alphabet Inc.)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

ShenZhen Foscam Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.

Summer Infant, Inc.

VTech Holdings Limited

Withings Inc.

Key Findings Of The Study

Quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global market for the period of 2020 to 2027 to identify the prevailing baby monitor market opportunity.

In 2019, North America was the highest revenue-generating market, owing to higherad option of niche baby care products.

Western Europe has emerged to be the second largest market with Germany and U.K. accounting for the prominent baby monitor market share by value.

Video monitors have emerged to be the prominent segment due to increasing demand for high-end baby monitoring devices with smart monitoring features.

The Asia-Pacific region would witness the fastest growth during 2019-2027, owing to increase in adoption of high-end baby monitors in developing economies such as China and India

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

Detailed overview of Baby monitor market.

– Changing market dynamics of the baby monitor market Industry.

– In-depth segmentation of baby monitor market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of baby monitor market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

