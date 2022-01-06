uCloudlink Announces Partnership With China Telecom Making Use of Their HyperConn Technology
EINPresswire.com/ -- uCloud Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL), is both the leading and global first mobile data traffic sharing marketplace. The company is pleased to announce its partnership with China Telecom, in which both parties plan on working symbiotically—utilizing uCloudlink’s HyperConn technology. The establishment of this contract is stated to comprehensively advance the optimized data connection service. The partnership marks another major co-operation between uCloudlink and major mobile network operators such as NTT of Japan.
Chaohui Chen, Director and Chief Executive Officer of uCloudlink says “The cooperation between UCL and China Telecom is only the beginning. In the future, UCL will cooperate with more mobile network operators (MNOS) and mobile virtual network operators (MVNOS) around the world to promote the formation of strategic alliances among enterprises in the communication service industry chain. The ultimate goals to build UCL into a network cloud service platform technology service provider– for global telecom operators and a global value-added service platform provider, that can provide all the government agencies, enterprises, and individuals in need of superior data service with an optimized data hyper-connected service of China and international network.” He continued, “We hope that through such cooperation, we can accelerate the arrival of the 5G cloud era by improving network quality, empowering our partners with technology, and promoting the development of the entire communications industry chain. Let more partners, more consumers, and more social organizations participate more quickly and better in the 5G ‘Cloud Age’ service to share the dividends of the high-speed mobile data era.”
Utilizing HyperConn Technology to Enhance Connectivity
uCloudlink’s HyperConn technology is a practical cog within cloud-network integration. Apart from being utilized to solve data connection problems, it can also be further integrated into data—providing more enhanced data connection services that can be used to service major government as well as enterprise customers. Collaboration on current projects can also be carried out immediately, this includes:
-Internet of Vehicles
-Industrial Internet
-AR/VR
-Autonomous Driving
-Robotics
-Emergency communications
-Various other industrial upgrading needs
With regards to application empowerment, uCloudlink liaises with China Telecom to facilitate the integration of the capabilities of tens of thousands of partners. This allows uCloudlink to optimally classify and summarize data into the corresponding layers. uCloudlink has over 160 national as well as international patents. With its cloud platform services covering over 150 countries across the globe. It has been able to establish strategic partnerships that exceed “280 operators and 2,185 government and enterprise customers” from all over the world. uCloudlink will utilize the company's well-established technology on the global cloud service platform— this plays to the company's strong point for the expansion of 5G Internet.
This resonates and reiterates how the empowerment of 5G application is directly linked to countless industries and encompasses all aspects of people’s daily economic life. By building a well-established ecological environment, the industry chain can avoid having to work alone. This is why the 5G application industry and enterprises can jointly start a new venture in the construction of a digitalized China. And as a result, are able to provide superior quality goods to users across the world.
About uCloudlink
uCloudlink was founded by Chen Zhaohui, a former senior executive of Huawei, with veteran accomplishments in the technical field. It is a global first and is the current market leader in the mobile data traffic sharing marketplace. The company has pioneered the sharing economy business model within the telecommunications trade. The products and services that are provided place emphasis on delivering a unique value proposition to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies as well as mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). By utilizing its ground-breaking cloud SIM technology and architecture, the uCloudlink has been able to redefine the experience that users have with mobile data connectivity. This is achieved by allowing users to achieve access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace. As a result, the company provides reliable connectivity, at high speeds and competitive rates.
For more information, please visit: http://ir.ucloudlink.com
