Rapid Test Market To Reach USD 24.26 Billion By 2028 With CAGR of 7.30% | Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 13.71 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.30%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced Rapid Test

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Rapid Test market was valued at USD 13.71 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 24.26 Billion by year 2028, at a CAGR of 7.30%. The initial diagnosis of diseases, as well as accuracy, play an essential role in the treatment of patients. The adoption of rapid diagnostic kits is increasingly recognized for its accuracy and economical testing for diseases such as syphilis, HIV, and tuberculosis. The need for diagnostic tests in several areas of medical care has created significant growth opportunities in the global rapid testing market. Quick tests, see tests that can be used in case of emergency in medical centers or for home treatment. The unique feature of this form of testing is the limited use of resources and simplicity of execution. Increasing the number of preliminary screening procedures in hospitals and increasing the number of rapid tests in developing regions are contributing factors to the growth of the sector. The rapid contagious disease test market is expected to experience the most robust growth over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing need for rapid test results to improve performance, strict government regulations, globalization of the food trade, and the increasing incidence of foodborne illness attributable to increased demand from the rapid testing market.

Increasing patients demand for preventive medical care, and increasing incidence of lifestyle-related diseases, such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes and the high burden of infectious diseases in developing countries. Rising awareness of early diagnosis of the disease, increasing need for inexpensive diagnostic tests, as well as the accuracy of diagnosis, are expected to stimulate growth of the rapid test market during the forecasted period. In addition, the growth of personalized attention and the increase in promotional activities of manufacturers encourage the use of rapid tests, thus stimulating market growth. However, stringent government regulations concerning the approval of rapid tests and the withdrawal of various products due to false results should hinder the growth of the market.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are among the fastest-growing sectors, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. The industry is vital for its life-saving medical innovation that improves people's health and quality of life in a country. Rapid technological advancements, continued growth in the biologics field, and an increase in medication manufacture and distribution all contribute to the pharma and healthcare industries' enormous growth. Rapid technological advancements include Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain, virtual reality, additive manufacturing, medical imaging and other Industry 4.0 technologies is revolutionizing pharma and healthcare industry. Pharmaceutical firms create jobs in technical assistance, scientific research, and production, as well as develop drugs to improve health, eradicate diseases, and extend life expectancy.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Rapid Test market research report provides a competitive strategy analysis portfolios to provide a better understanding of the competitive landscape. The report further discusses in depth the business strategies undertaken by key manufacturers on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations. It sheds light on the companies holding largest market share in terms of revenue in the global Rapid Test market.

Key companies profiled in the report are:

Akers Biosciences, Inc., Alere Inc. (Abbott Laboratories), Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-rad Laboratories, Inc., Cepheid, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Meridian Bioscience, Inc., OraSure Technologies, Inc., Quidel Corporation, and Roche Diagnostics.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Rapid Test market is growing at a CAGR of 0% in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 8.7 % and 8.5% CAGR, respectively. Demand for early diagnosis of disease is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions.

• The increasing introduction of combination products such as drug delivery and smart devices is inducing OEMs to work with contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs). The forward integration of OEMs to develop rapid diagnostic products will further drive market growth, owing to the availability of a wide range of products.

• Increasing demand for decentralized assessments is a crucial factor boosting the industry growth.

• The ever increasing consumer consciousness regarding food safety and rise in involvement of several government & non-government bodies to provide safe food products to consumers will offer new opportunities to rapid test market players.

• The low cost of rapid tests is the primary reason behind the astral growth of the global market for rapid test. Furthermore, the favorable operational dynamics of rapid tests have also emerged as a key factor contributing towards the growth of the global rapid test market.

• Moreover, the stability of rapid tests at high temperatures coupled with the short span of execution for these tests has given an impetus to the growth of the global market. The use of rapid tests in point-of-care testing wherein the results are obtained on the same day has also driven market demand.

• At present, glucose monitoring is the largest revenue contributor and is anticipated to dominate the market. Easy availability of cost efficient products, high number of diabetic population, and increase in the use of glucose monitoring rapid tests devices among the general population fuel the growth of the market.

• Veterinary rapid diagnostic test has potential application in the diagnosis and management of animal’s disease which increase the growth of the overall global rapid test market.

• Rising healthcare expenditure, rise in pet adoption rate, growth in the demand of animal product and increasing number of veterinary practitioners are the major factors which will drive the overall veterinary rapid diagnostic test market.

• Increase in adoption of rapid tests for preliminary screening, and rise in incidence of infections such as HIV, HPV, hepatitis, and others have driven the growth of rapid tests globally.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Rapid Test market on the basis of product type, application type, end use, and region:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Over-the-Counter (OTC) Rapid Test Product

• Professional Rapid Test Product

Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Infectious Disease

• Cardiology

• Oncology

• Pregnancy & Fertility

• Toxicology

• Glucose Monitoring

• Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Hospital & Clinic

• Diagnostic Laboratory

• Home Care

• Others

The report offers extensive summary of the top companies and also provides strategic recommendations for market players and new entrants to provide a competitive edge to the readers. The reports were collected using primary and secondary research methodologies.

Regional analysis covers:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In addition to corporate strategy, Rapid Test market throws light on different properties to curb the progress of fuel or industry. The focus is more on applicable sales strategies to increase the company’s productivity to achieve higher economic performance. Research reports use effective graphical presentation techniques such as tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and info graphics.

Important Coverage in the Rapid Test Market Report:

• Detailed analysis of Global Rapid Test Market by a thorough assessment of the technology, product type, application, and other key segments of the report

• Investigative study of the market dynamics including drivers, opportunities, restraints, and limitations that can influence the market growth

• Comprehensive analysis of the regions of the Rapid Test industry and their futuristic growth outlook

• Competitive landscape benchmarking with key coverage of company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies

Finally, all aspects of the Rapid Test market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

