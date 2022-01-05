Special Mission Aircraft Market Size, Status and Future Outlook 2027 | Safran SA, QinetiQ Group, Leidos Holdings

Special Mission Aircraft Market applications & geography. This study presents market analysis, trends, and future estimations by 2027

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Special Mission Aircraft Market Outlook - 2027

Special mission aircraft are those aircraft, which are used to support and enhance the effectiveness of armed forces (air, naval, and ground forces) engaged in combat operations as well as non-combat operations against the enemy. These aircraft are used to accomplish and achieve success within stipulated time in any specific combat operation. Ordinary aircraft do not have as much efficiency and capability for special military operation as special mission aircraft have.

The key players analyzed in the report include Safran SA, QinetiQ Group Plc, Leidos Holdings Inc., FLIR Systems Inc., Leonardo SpA, Viking Air Ltd, Textron Inc., Saab Group, Raytheon Company, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation

COVID-19 scenario analysis

The global market for special mission aircraft is severely impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic saw a decline in the economic growth in almost all the major countries, thus affecting consumer spending patterns.

Owing to the lockdown implemented across various countries, national and international transport have been hampered, which has significantly impacted the supply chain of numerous industries across the globe, thereby increasing the supply–demand gap.

Thus, insufficiency in raw material supply is expected to hamper the production rate of special mission aircraft, which negatively impact the market growth.

However, this situation is expected to improve as government has started relaxing norms around the world for resuming business activities.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Armed force modernization is one of the significant program for armed forces around the world. Under such modernization program aircraft are being procured for specific operations like airlifters for carrying out a diverse set of missions, ranging from electronic and signals intelligence gathering, long-range anti-submarine warfare and psychological operations. This is done with primary objective to lessening the risk and achieving success through initial attempts. This is the driving the growth of r Special Mission Aircraft Market.

Moreover, there is a significant emphasis of government around the world to increase defense expenditure and modernize armed forces as per the requirement of modern warfare scenario. This further boosts for Special Mission Aircraft Market.

Furthermore, Whether approaching to toughest terrains of the world or going hundred mile down the earth, all these situation require a situation specific strategy along with special mission aircraft that are capable of doing all these things with almost zero casualty.

Special Mission Aircraft Market trends are as follows:

Configuration of aircraft as per situation.

The multi-mission aircraft can be configured to perform armed reconnaissance, precision strike, aerial refueling, airdrop resupply, personnel recovery, forward area refueling point operations, infiltration and exfiltration, humanitarian aid, and rescue missions.

Lockheed Martin introduced the C-130J-SOF special mission aircraft to cater to the requirements of the international special operations forces (SOF). The aircraft has a payload capacity of 18,023kg, which allows for the carriage of electro-optical /infrared and radar systems, weapon systems, defensive aids, and refueling systems.

In addition, many aircraft are designed for the purpose of integration of mission-specific systems for conducting search-and-rescue, maritime patrol, medical evacuation, VIP transportation, and other specific duties such as weather monitoring.

The Challenger multi-role aircraft is a special mission variant of the Challenger 650 business jet developed by Bombardier Aviation. The Challenger has a payload capacity of 2,200kg and can accommodate operator and observer stations, EO/IR sensors, a mission system and a medical suite.

Special mission aircraft use in maritime patrolling

The G650ER special mission aircraft is based on the G650 business jet developed by Gulfstream Aerospace. Most of the aircraft are meant to be used for, reconnaissance, airborne early warning, maritime patrol, signals intelligence, and international atmospheric research missions. For e.g. Gulfstream has launched special mission configurations (in 2018) of the G600, G500, and G280 business jets.

The aircraft’s spacious cabin allows for multiple configurations and capabilities while its multi-purpose interiors ensure the rapid integration of special-mission equipment, cargo or passenger-cargo payloads.

Also, many aircraft are configured with mission-specific equipment to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), command and control, signal intelligence, electronic warfare, and medical evacuation missions. The high-performance aircraft are designed to meet the challenging needs of special missions.

