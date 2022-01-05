Ashley Thompson and Ana Araujo Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Ashley Thompson, Co-Founder and CEO of MUSH Ana Araujo, Safe Circle App Candice Georgiadis

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I have several unofficial mentors, and each brings a superpower to the table. First and foremost, my dad has been my longest-standing mentor. He’s a high learner and incredibly wise as a result. Whenever I am grappling with the human condition, I call him. I remember the first time we had a hard problem with someone on the team. He took a ton of time to listen, spent energy digesting everything, and shared unique ways of problem solving the dynamic. He also supported me emotionally. Admittedly, I was a bit distraught, and he calmed my fears. He always makes me feel better, no matter what the situation is.

Two other mentors include my executive coach Laura and one of my investors Sam. Both individuals are incredibly smart and good, deep thinkers. Laura has an ability to connect with me on so many levels and make me laugh even on the toughest days. A lot of what I am experiencing as a first-time founder/CEO is exactly that, first-time. There’s a steep learning curve, and Laura is always there to aid in the process. She has seen it in all.

Tactically speaking, Sam has incredible operational expertise. That’s actually rarer than one would think in the investment world. As an investor, he always puts his money where his mouth is, he’s like a vortex of success. He wholeheartedly champions the things he believes in and helps will them into being with his winning mindset.

All of my mentors have at least two things in common — they are trustworthy and they read a lot. [...]

Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I am originally from Brazil. I graduated in Journalism in 2011 and came to NYC immediately after. I felt out of love for Journalism and after years working in the restaurants business and trying to figure out my path, I decided to watch web development tutorials. And never stopped! Now I am a full stack web developer.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

The old safety check apps allows you to add people from your contacts and therefore you will have access to their GPS locations 24/7.

With Safe Circle, you can create circles and Journeys. Only the people in the circle selected will have access to your information and only during the Journey.

For example, are you going on an online date? Select a Circle with your best friend. Going on a work trip? Select the circle with your manager.

And most importantly, the Alert System: When creating a Journey, you will select up to three check in times to mark that you are safe. At the time scheduled, you will get a notification to remind you to mark as safe. In case you don’t, the friends in your selected Circle will get an alert to inform that they should check up on you!

Other useful features are:

“All good” and “In danger” pins: You can create an extra layer for your alert system. The dual pin system! You can create two different pins that will be used to finish your Journey.

The first pin is the “all good” pin. If you finish your Journey with this pin, it will mean that you are safe and your Circle will be notified that you are safe!

The second pin is the “in danger” pin. If you finish your Journey using this pin, it will finish the Journey normally on your phone. However your Circle will be notified that you might be in danger and they will still have access to your Journey information.

Get Me Out: Well, if you are not in danger but want to get out of a situation, just press the Get Me Out button and your friend will be alerted to call you with an excuse for you to leave.

Emergency: You can have up to two emergency contact, then even if you don’t have a Journey set up, when you click on the emergency button, a Journey will automatically created and your contacts will have access to your GPS location. Plus they will receive an alert on their phones!

No data storage: Once you safely finish your Journey, all data is deleted! Nothing in any cloud or database!

