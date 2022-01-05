Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Homicide: 500 Block of 55th Street, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Monday, January 3, 2022, in the 500 block of 55th Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 3:44 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, members located an adult male, inside of a residence, suffering from an apparent stab wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital, where despite all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 67 year-old Michael Stover, Jr., of Northeast, DC.

 

On Monday, January 3, 2022, 42 year-old Marcus Isom, of Severn, MD, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed. The detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense was domestic in nature.

