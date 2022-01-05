Indian Honey Market to Reach INR 38.3 Billion by 2027

Indian Honey Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the recent study by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Honey Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the Indian honey market reached a value of INR 21.1 Billion in 2021. Honey is a thick, golden, sweet liquid processed by bees using the nectar of flowering plants. It possesses anti-bacterial, anti-microbial, anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, and contains nutrients like Vitamin B6, thiamine, niacin, pantothenic acid and riboflavin. Owing to this, honey helps in strengthening the immune system, preventing cancer, improving cholesterol levels, nourishing skin and boosting memory. As a result, it is extensively used in the production of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and food items. Since beekeeping is one of the oldest agricultural activities practiced in India and is considered an integral part of the economy, the Indian honey market has a strong foothold in the country.

Market Trends:

Due to a high floral diversity and the availability of a variety of bee forages, the honey industry offers lucrative opportunities for manufacturers to produce a variety of honey flavors like tulsi, ajwain, eucalyptus and jamun. This, along with the rising popularity of online retail stores in the country is propelling the growth of the honey market. Further, the Government of India is providing training programs, and advisory and mentoring services to educate farmers on the latest beekeeping practices, thereby stimulating the production of honey in the nation. For instance, the Government has launched the “Development of Beekeeping for Improving Crop Yield”, a scheme which helps in organizing training and awareness programs for beekeepers and supporting the establishment of honey processing plants. On account of these factors, the market is projected to reach a value of INR 38.3 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.31% during 2022-2027.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Dabur

• Patanjali

• Apis India

• Emami Limited

• Hitkary Pharmacy Private Limited

• Reliance Retail Limited

• Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt. Ltd.

• Kejriwal Bee Care India Pvt. Ltd.

• Bharat Honey

• Under The Mango Tree

Breakup by Flavour:

• Multiflora Honey

• Eucalyptus Honey

• Ajwain Honey

• Sidr Honey

• Others

On the basis of flavors, multiflora honey is the most popular type of honey flavor in India. Other major flavor types include eucalyptus honey, ajwain honey, sidr honey and others.

Breakup by Seasonality:

• Autumn and Spring Season

• Winter Season

• Summer and Monsoon Season

Based on seasonality, the report finds that the autumn and spring seasons dominate the market. They are followed by the winter, summer and monsoon seasons.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Business to Consumer

• Business to Business

On the basis of distribution channels, the market has been categorized as business to consumer and business to business segments. Currently, the business to consumer segment represents the largest distribution channel.

Breakup by State:

• Maharashtra

• Tamil Nadu

• Karnataka

• Punjab

• Rajasthan

Based on states, Maharashtra enjoys the leading position in the market as most of the manufacturing facilities are located in the state. Some of the other major markets include Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Punjab and Rajasthan.

