Open Banking Market: Company Overview, Business Performance, Key Strategic Moves and Developments 2020-2030

Open Banking Market Report 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published the latest report, titled, "Open Banking Market by Financial Services (Banking and Capital Markets, Payments, Digital Currencies, Value Added Services), By Distribution Channel (Bank Channel, App market, Distributors, Aggregators), and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030."

The report highlights numerous factors that influence the growth of the global Open banking market such as market demand & forecast and qualitative and quantitative information. The qualitative data of the market report includes pricing analysis, key regulations, macroeconomic factors, microeconomic factors, key impacting factors, company share analysis, market dynamics & challenges, strategic growth initiatives, and competitive intelligence. The study cracks market demand in 15+ high-growth markets in the regions. Region-wise, the global Open banking market has been studied across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

In terms of quantitative analysis, AMR offers market sizing in terms of value. Furthermore, the study covers market forecast till 2030 along with its compound annual growth rate at segment and country level. Along with this, key market trends and Y-O-Y are covered under the same section/analysis.

Key Developments

Top winning strategies are analyzed by performing a thorough study of the leading players in the global Open banking market. Comprehensive analysis of recent developments and growth curves of various companies helps to understand the growth strategies adopted by them and their potential effect on the market. The analysis indicates the performance potential of a firm in the market with respect to its competitors. Every company follows its own business strategy to attain the maximum market share. The companies were evaluated depending on annual reports, SEC filings, and press releases.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The eruption of the COVID-19 pandemic is projected to have a huge impact on economic and social development. Therefore, the report portrays micro-and macro-economic analyses. The report further provides a qualitative analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the Open banking market. Moreover, the study emphasizes on the market size and share, which will reflect the impact that COVID-19 has had on the Open banking market in 2020 and is likely to have in the subsequent years. In addition, the report outlines the key strategies adopted by key players during the global health crisis. Moreover, it provides a framework on the impact of COVID-19 on the supply chain. Moreover, the roll-out of vaccines and decline in the chance of infection is expected to influence the Open banking market growth. Therefore, the report provides post COVID-19 impact analysis.

Segmental and Competition Dashboard

In the segmental analysis chapter, the report provides key trends, dynamics, qualitative and quantitative information related to each product segment. The report segments the global Open banking market based on financial services, a distribution channels.

This analysis will be covered at the regional and country-level for current and estimated years, i.e., 2020–2030.

The competition dashboard offers key information related to market structure and market share analysis for top players. Along with this, company profiles will be covered under the same section, which includes company description, financial analysis, and key developments. The report further features these companies in the competitive landscape chapter, which covers product/service mapping of top players, competitive dashboard, competitive heat map, and key developments between 2018 & 2021.

Key Data Points Included in Open banking market

• The Open banking market analysis covers detailed information pertaining to industry and major industry participants.

• Porter’s five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

• Major countries have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

• The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the global Open banking market to understand the prevailing opportunities and

potential investment pockets.

• The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

Key Market Segments

• Financial Services

o Banking and Capital Markets

o Payments

o Digital Currencies

o Value Added Services

• Distribution Channel

o Bank Channel

o App market

o Distributors

o Aggregators

• By Region

o North America

 UNITED STATES

 CANADA

o Europe

 FRANCE

 GERMANY

 ITALY

 SPAIN

 UNITED KINGDOM

 Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

 CHINA

 JAPAN

 INDIA

 SOUTH KOREA

 AUSTRALIA

 INDONESIA

 Rest of Asia Pacific

o LAMEA

 Latin America

 Middle East

 Africa



Key Market Players

• FINASTRA

• JACK HENRY AND ASSOCIATES, INC.

• NCR CORPORATION

• MAMBU GMBH

• MINERALTREE, INC.

• DEPOSIT SOLUTIONS

• BBVA OPEN PLATFORM INC.

• CREDIT AGRICOLE

• FORMFREE

• FIGO GMBH

