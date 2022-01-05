Body Contouring Market Report 2022-2027, Industry Growth, Size, Share and Forecast

global body contouring market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global body contouring market size reached US$ 7.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market value is expected to reach US$ 11.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2027, according to a new report by IMARC Group.

Report Metric

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

Download free sample of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/body-contouring-market/requestsample

Industry Definition and Application:

Body contouring is a procedure that aids in altering and contouring the shape of the human body after a significant amount of weight loss. It eliminates the excess fat and skin from various body parts such as chest, thighs, upper arms and lower abdomen. People undergo these procedures to attain a cosmetically desired body shape within a short time by removing sagging skin and fat while improving the shape of the underlying support tissues. They can be both invasive and non-invasive in nature. Surgical procedures include arm lifts, breast lifts and stomach lifts whereas non-invasive procedures include cryolipolysis, suction massage, ultrasound and low-level laser therapy.

Global Body Contouring Market Trends:

The increasing obese population, coupled with the heightened importance associated with aesthetics and appearances, across the globe is the primary factor driving the growth of the market. Owing to the growing influence of social media, millennials are becoming conscious about their physical appearance. Consequently, there has been a rise in dependence on various contouring products to acquire a toned physique. Apart from this, the availability of easy monthly installments (EMIs) on these procedures have made them affordable for common masses which, in turn, is contributing to the market growth.

Furthermore, advancements in technologies like ultrasound cavitation, mesotherapy, infra-red technology, laser lipolysis, radiofrequency therapy, dynamic pulse control (DPC) and intense pulse light (IPL) have made these procedures more precise and effective in nature, thereby providing an impetus to the market growth. Other factors contributing to the market growth include growing urbanization, rising disposable income and the expanding medical tourism industry.

Global Body Contouring Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of the key global players being Cynosure, Meridian, Syneron Medical Ltd., Lumenis, and Alma Lasers.

For more information about this report visit: http://bit.ly/2T4O1SY

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Invasiveness, End-Use Sector and Region.

Breakup by Invasiveness:

1. Non-invasive

2. Minimally invasive

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

1. Clinical Research Organizations

2. Hospitals

3. Medical Spas

4. Clinics

Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2020-2025) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Browse related report by IMARC Group:

https://nybpost.com/medical-transcription-market-2021-26-global-size-share-and-research-report/

https://dailybusinesspost.com/exercise-bike-market-report-2021-26-industry-share-growth-and-forecast/

https://nybpost.com/vision-care-market-report-2021-26-global-industry-size-trends-and-forecast/

https://www.easyfie.com/read-blog/808350_japan-generic-drug-market-expanding-at-a-cagr-of-9-during-2021-2026.html

https://www.easyfie.com/read-blog/808172_global-pharmaceutical-contract-packaging-market-research-report-2021-2026.html

https://getsmeup.com/isothermal-nucleic-acid-amplification-technology-market-size-2021-2026/

https://ibusinessday.com/pharmaceutical-contract-packaging-market-analysis-top-companies-new-technology-demand-and-opportunity/

https://nybpost.com/organ-preservation-market-size-share-growth-forecast-and-analysis-of-key-players-2026/

https://pharmahub.org/members/11346/blog/2021/11/global-dna-sequencing-products-market-to-expand-at-a-cagr-of-112-over-2021-2026---imarc-group

https://pharmahub.org/members/11346/blog/2021/11/north-america-anti-aging-market-report-2021-2026-key-drivers-with-covid-19-impact-analysis

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800