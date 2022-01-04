WISCONSIN, January 4 - An Act to amend 251.05 (3) (c); and to create 16.9652, 20.505 (1) (cp), 66.1001 (2g) and 323.14 (1m) of the statutes; Relating to: consideration of climate change in certain local plans and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: A - Government Accountability and Oversight
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab789
You just read:
AB789 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Government Accountability and Oversight - 2022-01-04
