WISCONSIN, January 4 - An Act to amend 119.04 (1); and to create 20.255 (2) (dv) and 115.457 of the statutes; Relating to: an energy efficiency grant program for school districts, funding for the University of Wisconsin System, granting rule-making authority, and making an appropriation. (FE)
AB798 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Energy and Utilities - 2022-01-04
