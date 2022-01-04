AB799 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Forestry, Parks and Outdoor Recreation - 2022-01-04
WISCONSIN, January 4 - An Act to renumber and amend 23.097 (1); to amend 23.097 (1g) and 23.097 (1r); and to create 23.097 (1) (b) and 23.097 (1m) of the statutes; Relating to: grants for planting trees to address urban heat islands, eligible recipients for urban forestry grants, providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures, and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: A - Forestry, Parks and Outdoor Recreation
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab799