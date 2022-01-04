Mental Health Treatment Beds Open Across Province

CANADA, January 4 - Released on January 4, 2022

More residential mental health beds are operating in Saskatchewan to safely help people transition from hospital back into their communities.

These new beds are part of a 2019-20 Provincial Budget commitment to provide approximately 75 residential mental health beds across Saskatchewan, with $6 million of annual funding beginning 2020-21. The funding allowed an additional two beds to be secured in Saskatoon, resulting in 77 total new mental health residential beds.

Residential mental health beds offer client-centred services for people who have severe and persistent mental health needs. Supportive residential beds help people with mental health challenges live more successfully in the community and reduce the use of emergency rooms, police cells, homeless shelters and mental health beds in hospitals.

“Residential beds are an important support for people experiencing mental health challenges that allow them to continue living in the community and to their fullest potential,” Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley said. “These new beds help fulfill our commitment to increasing mental health care services in Saskatchewan.”

Community-based organizations that provide psychiatric rehabilitation services were selected across the province:

In Regina, Phoenix Residential Society provides 10 intensive residential mental health beds and 15 less intensive residential mental health beds.

In Saskatoon, Lighthouse Supportive Living provides five intensive residential mental health beds and 20 less intensive beds. Crisis Intervention Service/Saskatchewan Native Rental provides five intensive mental health beds, and the YWCA provides four less intensive beds.

In North Battleford, Edwards Residential Society was selected to provide eight less intensive residential mental health beds.

In Prince Albert, the YWCA will provide six intensive residential mental health beds and four less intensive beds.

These new beds are currently operational in Saskatoon, Regina and North Battleford. Prince Albert’s beds will be operational in March 2022. Beds are accessed through referral by mental health professionals.

“People living with and recovering from mental illness sometimes experience housing insecurity that is a barrier to their recovery,” Saskatchewan Health Authority’s Executive Director of Mental Health and Addictions – Urban Colleen Quinlan said. “The organizations providing these supported living arrangements are welcoming and understand the challenges people living with a severe mental illness face. They can support individuals as they focus on recovery goals that maintain optimal living, and help them work through barriers that challenge their stability.”

Enhanced residential supports are a key recommendation under Saskatchewan’s Mental Health Addictions Action Plan.

This year, the province has invested a record $458 million in mental health and addictions supports and services, accounting for 7.5 per cent of the overall Health Budget.

