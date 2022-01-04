Exchange of congratulatory telegrams between President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping

TAJIKISTAN, January 4 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping exchanged congratulatory telegrams on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The congratulatory telegram of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping reads, in particular:

“Dear Mr. President!

These days we are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the People's Republic of China.

It gives me great pleasure to extend to you and to the friendly people of China our congratulations and best wishes on this important date in the recent history of relations between our countries.

It is gratifying that during this period the Tajik-Chinese relations of friendship and multifaceted cooperation, steadily developing in all spheres of mutual interests, have reached a high level of comprehensive strategic partnership.

We express our deep satisfaction with the current state of mutually beneficial relations between our countries, which are based on the principles of good neighborliness, mutual respect and trust, mutual assistance and qualitatively new interstate relations, we are optimistic about their long-term prospects.

We are confident that cooperation between the two friendly countries and close neighbors, relying on the constructive experience accumulated so far, will continue to develop for the benefit of the fundamental interests of our peoples.

Confirming the continued interest of the Tajik side in the effective advancement of this process, I express my readiness to further enrich Tajik-Chinese relations with new content.

I cordially congratulate you, dear friend, on the thirtieth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our states, and wish you excellent health, prosperity and new successes, and the friendly people of China - peace, tranquility, progress, and sustainable prosperity. "

In a congratulatory telegram from the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon it is noted:

“Dear Mr. President!

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Tajikistan, on behalf of the People's Government of the PRC and myself, I convey to you and the people of the Republic of Tajikistan my sincere congratulations and best wishes.

Over the past 30 years, Sino-Tajik relations have reached an unprecedented development and the highest level in history. Especially in recent years, we at the head of the international community are the first to build a Development Community and a Security Community, which set an example for the creation of a Community of the common destiny of mankind.

Strategic mutual trust is constantly deepening, we firmly support each other on issues concerning the most important interests of the other side, cooperation is developing rapidly in various fields, fruitful results are being achieved in high-quality joint construction within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative. After the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic, the peoples of the two countries unanimously and mutually help each other, endure disasters and grief together, and demonstrate real brotherhood.

I pay great attention to the development of Sino-Tajik relations and intend with you, taking advantage of the opportunity to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the PRC and the Republic of Tajikistan, to promote and achieve new achievements of the Sino-Tajik comprehensive strategic partnership, to create a closer Sino-Tajik Community of common destiny for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

I wish you success in your work and good health!

I wish the friendly Republic of Tajikistan development and prosperity, and the people of the Republic of Tajikistan welfare and happiness!"