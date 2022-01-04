Submit Release
News Search

There were 722 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,807 in the last 365 days.

Telephone conversation with President of Russian Federation Vladimir Putin

TAJIKISTAN, January 4 - On January 3, 2022, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

The heads of state warmly congratulated each other on the New Year.

During the conversation, the discussion of certain issues continued in the context of the high-level agreements reached on December 27, 2021 in St. Petersburg.

The interlocutors confirmed their determination to fill Tajik-Russian relations with additional and high-quality content.

You just read:

Telephone conversation with President of Russian Federation Vladimir Putin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.