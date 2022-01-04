Telephone conversation with President of Russian Federation Vladimir Putin

TAJIKISTAN, January 4 - On January 3, 2022, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

The heads of state warmly congratulated each other on the New Year.

During the conversation, the discussion of certain issues continued in the context of the high-level agreements reached on December 27, 2021 in St. Petersburg.

The interlocutors confirmed their determination to fill Tajik-Russian relations with additional and high-quality content.