PHILIPPINES, January 5 - Press Release January 5, 2022 Bong Go says Department of Migrant Workers is PRRD's gift to country's modern-day heroes; reiterates gov't commitment to provide more responsive public services Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, in a radio interview on Thursday, December 30, said that the recently signed law establishing the Department of Migrant Workers is President Rodrigo Duterte's gift to overseas Filipino workers who are considered the country's modern-day heroes due to their vital contribution to the economy. "Alam niyo po, noong unang mga panahon 'no na nabanggit po ito ni Pangulong Duterte sa kanyang mga SONA, pangako niya ito sa mga OFWs natin," noted Go. "Finally, regalo po natin ito sa ating mga OFWs po na nagsasakripisyo po. Malaking inaambag nila sa ating bayan, mga modern-day heroes natin, para po ito sa inyo itong Department of Migrant Workers," he added. The senator pointed out that Republic Act No. 11641 has been a long time coming as it is one of the legislative measures certified urgent by President Rodrigo Duterte. "Kaya panahon na talaga na bigyan natin sila ng departamento na mag-aasikaso sa kanila, na hindi na sila magmamakaawa na humingi ng tulong," said Go. Senator Go authored and co-sponsored the Senate version of the Act, Senate Bill No. 2234. It is the consolidated version of an earlier measure he filed which sought to create the Department of Overseas Filipino Workers, ensuring the efficient and effective delivery of key government services. "I filed the first version of the bill on July 2, 2019. It is one of the first bills I filed as a senator. Talagang ipinaglaban natin ito. Finally... mayroon na tayong departamento. Nagpapasalamat ako sa mga kasamahan ko sa Lower House at sa Senado led by Senate President Senator (Vicente) Sotto tapos committee chair Senator Joel Villanueva," Go shared. "Noong una, kakaunti lang kami na may gusto hanggang dumami na. Nagpapasalamat ako sa lahat ng sumuporta. Regalo natin ito sa mga (migrant workers) na nagsasakripisyo. Malaki ang ambag sa ating bayan ng modern heroes natin. Para po ito sa inyo, itong Department of Migrant Workers," he continued. The DMW will focus the full resources of the government on protecting the rights and advancing the interests of overseas Filipinos. In his interview, the senator noted the unprecedented challenges facing migrant workers, many of whom lost their jobs and were repatriated amid the ongoing pandemic. "Kadalasan nagmamakaawa o humihingi sila ng tulong sa Facebook, radyo at telebisyon," remarked Go. "Nung nagsimula itong pandemya, mahigit isang milyong migrant workers ang nawalan ng trabaho at umuwi. Mas lalong kakailanganin natin itong departamentong 'to para mag-asikaso at magbigay importansya sa (kanila)... para hindi na sila nagmamakaawa humingi ng tulong," he explained. The new Act will streamline the organization and functions of all government agencies related to overseas employment and migration. The DMW will absorb all powers and functions of the Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers' Affairs under the Department of Foreign Affairs; Philippine Overseas Employment Administration, Philippine Overseas Labor Office, International Labor Affairs Bureau, and National Maritime Polytechnic under the Department of Labor and Employment; National Reintegration Center for migrant workers under the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration; and Office of the Social Welfare Attaché under the Department of Social Welfare and Development. The OWWA, meanwhile, shall be attached to the DMW for policy and program coordination purposes. "Sa pamamagitan ng (DMW), tapos na ang panahon na pinagpapasa-pasahan ang mga kababayan natin. Hindi na nila kailangang mahirapan... Solve na po! Isang departamento nalang ang lalapitan nila para humingi ng tulong, ng maaasahan na serbisyo," said the lawmaker. "Magmumula ang amount needed for the initial implementation ng batas sa current year's appropriation o budget ng agencies and offices na na-transfer dito sa DMW. After this, ang budget ng department ay isasama sa annual (General) Appropriations Act," he revealed. The newly-established department shall serve as the lead agency for formulating and implementing policies, plans and programs that will ensure the protection, promotion of interests, timely resolution of problems, and effective reintegration of migrant workers. To further ensure the protection of the migrant workers, the DMW is also mandated to regulate private recruitment agencies. In addition, it will work alongside the Department of Justice and the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking to investigate, pursue and help prosecute illegal recruitment and human trafficking cases. The Act also provides for the creation of the Management Information System which will serve as the registry of all migrant workers and a 24/7 Emergency Response and Action Center Unit and media and social media monitoring center to respond to their emergency needs. Moreover, it establishes the Agarang Kalinga at Saklolo para sa mga OFW na Nangangailangan or AKSYON Fund which will be used to provide legal and other forms of assistance to migrant workers. The AKSYON Fund will be separate and distinct from the Assistance to Nationals Fund and the Legal Assistance Fund of DFA. Senate Bill No. 2234 is principally sponsored by Sen. Villanueva and co-sponsored by Senators Go, Ronald dela Rosa, Richard Gordon and Ramon Revilla Jr. With the enactment of the measure, Go earlier congratulated the Filipino migrant workers who also fought hard for its passage. He assured them that the proposed department will focus on the delivery of essential services for all overseas Filipinos. "Congratulations po sa ating OFWs. Matagal nilang ipinaglaban ang departamentong ito at ngayon ay maisasakatuparan na po. Para po ito sa inyo. Dedicated department ready to provide services to you. Tapos na po ang panahon na pagpapasa-pasahan pa kayo ng iba't ibang ahensya," said Go. "Hindi niyo na kailangang maghanap kung saang departamento kayo (dapat) pumunta at manawagan sa Facebook, sa radio at sa telebisyon. Itong panukalang batas na ito ang isa sa mga pinakamahalagang hakbang para masiguro na matututukan ng gobyerno ang kapakanan ninyo. Pagpapahalaga po ito sa inyong kontribusyon sa bayan. Maraming salamat po sa inyo," he ended.