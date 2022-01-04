Submit Release
Lunar Year of the Tiger card of CTT

MACAU, January 4 - The Chinese New Year is approaching. Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau will launch a Lunar Year of the Tiger card on 10th January 2022, which will be available for sale at the General Post Office and all post offices, for the public to deliver warm wishes to relatives and friends in distance.

This greeting card is very beautiful, featuring a distinctive festive design. The unit price is only MOP15.00 and can be sent to any corner of the world without stamp, saving time and costs.

