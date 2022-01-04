Tickets for WTT Champions Macao 2021 China Stars presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group to go on sale starting tomorrow

MACAU, January 4 - The WTT Champions Macao 2021 China Stars presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and World Table Tennis (WTT) and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, will be held at the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion from 19 to 23 January 2022. A line-up of world’s elite players will showcase their excellent techniques to residents and tourists alike as they pit their wits against each other in breath-taking matches.

Galaxy Entertainment Group as the presenting partner

A press conference was held today (4 January), during which the organizers introduced the details and ticketing information of the event and announced Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) as the presenting partner, and a cheque presentation ceremony was held between the Sports Bureau and GEG. The press conference was attended by Mr. Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau; Mr. Philip Cheng, Director of Galaxy Entertainment Group; Mr. João Ma Chi Tat, Chairman of the Macau Table Tennis General Association; and Mr. Allen Lau and Ms. Christine Lam, Vice Presidents of the Sports Bureau; among others.

In his speech, Mr. Pun Weng Kun expressed his gratitude for GEG’s continuous support in the development of sports in Macao, hoping that the collaboration of the two parties will play a more significant role in facilitating the city’s sports tourism. He thanked WTT for their trust in Macao, and the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), Asian Table Tennis Union and Chinese Table Tennis Association for their support to the event. Mr. Philip Cheng said that GEG has been proactively supporting the sports development policies of the Macao SAR Government, and fostering the cross-sectoral integration of ‘tourism + sports’ by supporting the organization of different international sports events and activities in Macao. He also hoped the ‘China Stars’ will shine and demonstrate their extraordinary skills in the competition.

World-leading table tennis stars to compete in Macao

The WTT Champions Macao 2021 China Stars will bring together world-leading table tennis players, including players who participated in the Tokyo Olympic Games held last year, competing in three categories: men's singles, women's singles and mixed doubles. The first two days (19 and 20 January) will feature Round of 16 matches in all categories. Quarterfinals in all categories will be held on 21 January. The penultimate day (22 January) will see the quarterfinals in men's and women's singles, as well as the semifinals and final of mixed doubles. The semifinals and finals of the men's and women's singles will take place on 23 January.

Ticket sales to start from 11 a.m. on 5 January

Tickets will be on sale from 11 a.m. on 5 January until 18 January at ten designated Circle K convenience stores in Macao (located at Nam Ngai Kok Building in Areia Preta, Sun Star Plaza near the Border Gate, China Civil Plaza in NAPE, Iat Teng Hou Business Centre in Nam Van, Ponte 16, Hoi Pan Garden, Van Sion Son Chun, Avenida do Conselheiro Ferreira de Almeida, Prince Flower City, and Broadway Macau), or via the official ticketing website at www.sport.gov.mo/WTTmacao2021/ticketing. Alternatively, from 19 January until 23 January, tickets can be bought on-site at the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion. Tickets are valid for all matches on the designated date and are applicable to free seating only. Macao residents, students and seniors aged 65 or above are entitled to discounts when purchasing at in-store and on-site ticketing counters. Ticket prices are as follows:

Date 19 Jan 20 Jan 21 Jan 22 Jan 23 Jan Ticket Price MOP150.00 MOP150.00 MOP150.00 MOP300.00 MOP300.00 In-store/on-site discount price (for Macao residents, students, and seniors aged 65 or above)* MOP100.00 MOP100.00 MOP100.00 MOP200.00 MOP200.00

*A valid identity document must be presented upon ticket purchase.

To ensure that the event can be carried out under safe conditions, strict epidemic prevention measures will be implemented during the event. The organizers will continue to closely monitor the status of the epidemic and make arrangements for epidemic prevention in the event in accordance with the relevant guidelines and requirements issued by the Health Bureau.

For more details of the event, please visit the Sports Bureau’s website at https://www.sport.gov.mo/en/sites/wttmacao, the World Table Tennis’ website at worldtabletennis.com, or follow the Macao Major Sporting Events on Facebook or WeChat.