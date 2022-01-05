Machine Tools Market to Reach US$ 123 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 4.91%

Machine Tools Market Report

The global market reached a value of US$ 91 Billion in 2021 and expects to reach US$ 123 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.91% during 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Machine Tools Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global machine tools market reached a value of US$ 91 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 123 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.91% during 2022-2027. Machine tools are stationary, power-driven equipment utilized for cutting or forming metals and other hard materials. They generally shape the workpiece by removing the extra material and aid in performing operations such as drilling, grinding, abrading and nibbling. Modern machine tools are numerically, or computer controlled, which enhances the product uniformity and reduces the human interaction required in the process. At present, an array of machine tools are available in the market, ranging from small workbench mounted instruments to large devices.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/machine-tools-market/requestsample

Global Machine Tools Market Trends:

Machine tools shape and process metals into components, which are further used in the manufacturing of durable goods as well as other machines. As a result, they find vast applications in industries including aerospace, automotive, electronics and precision engineering. Rapid development in these industries is one of the major factors that are strengthening the growth of the machine tools market. Moreover, the introduction of advanced processes such as lasers, ultrasonics, high-pressure water jets and plasma streams in machine tool applications has helped in improving the speed and precision of the machining process. Apart from this, consumers are shifting toward automated higher-end technologies with better performance, stability and accuracy. In line with this, manufacturers have introduced products with linear drives, which are considerably faster and more accurate than their non-linear counterparts. They have also developed 5-axis technology that enables the convenient production of complex parts. Another major trend in the market is the increasing automation of tasks ranging from material handling to tool changing. The focus has also shifted toward the development of interconnected systems and user-friendly software that enable users to include specifications and additional characteristics in the final product.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/machine-tools-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Allied Machine & Engineering Corporation

• AMADA Holdings Co. Ltd.

• Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation

• DMG Mori Co. Ltd.

• FALCON Machine Tools Co. Ltd.

• 600 Group PLC

• Yamazaki Mazak Corporation

• TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG

• JTEKT Corporation

• Doosan Machine Tools Co., Ltd.

• Okuma Corporation

• Hyundai Wia Corporation

• Makino Inc.

• Schuler AG

Breakup by Tool Type:

• Metal Cutting

• Metal Forming

• Accessories

Breakup by Technology Type:

• Conventional

• CNC (Computerized Numerical Control)

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Automotive

• Aerospace and Defense

• Electrical and Electronics

• Consumer Goods

• Precision Engineering

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Latest Market Research Reports by IMARC Group (2022-2027):

• Rainwater Harvesting Market Report: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556082258/global-rainwater-harvesting-market-research-report-2021-size-share-growth-industry-analysis-and-forecast-by-2026

• Over the Top (OTT) Market Report: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556353851/over-the-top-ott-market-report-global-size-share-growth-trends-key-players-and-forecast-2021-2026

• Aerosol Cans Market Report: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556354121/aerosol-cans-market-trends-2021-size-share-growth-outlook-global-forecast-and-report-2026

• Dietary Fiber Market Report: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556354487/dietary-fiber-market-report-2021-size-share-trends-scope-demand-and-opportunity-2026

• Educational Robot Market Report: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556354780/educational-robot-market-2021-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-top-companies-and-forecast-2026

• Pea Protein Market Report: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556355157/pea-protein-market-report-2021-industry-size-share-price-trends-growth-and-forecast-2026

• Specialty Paper Market Report: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556434562/global-specialty-paper-market-report-2021-industry-size-share-growth-top-companies-and-forecast-2026

• Dimethyl Ether Market Report: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556435186/dimethyl-ether-market-report-2021-price-outlook-industry-share-size-top-manufacturers-and-forecast-2026

• Ethylene Glycol Market Report: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556435744/ethylene-glycol-market-report-2021-price-industry-trends-share-size-growth-top-key-players-and-forecast-2026

• Crowd Analytics Market Report: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556436078/crowd-analytics-market-report-2021-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2026