Bazooka Crypto partners with QuestionDoctors.com to replace health insurance, copay and cash payments with Bazooka Token
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bazooka Crypto Rewards Ltd. (Bazooka) Token will be integrated into the QuestionDoctors.com (QDc) medical platform to replace insurance and cash payments and facilitate enhanced rewards and credit between consumer users, medical doctors and health professionals.
The integration with Bazooka token will provide a seamless consumer experience for motivating, educating, enhancing and facilitating meaningful dialogue with providers about their symptoms and health.
Bazooka Crypto Rewards and QuestionDoctors.com announced today their partnership to make the Bazooka (BAZ) token available to all users of their crowdsourced network of physician services.
The Bazooka Reward Token is uniquely positioned for the telemedicine/telehealth space as it is validated and empowers consumers with value to better understand their symptoms and improve their health, get information about diseases and assist with getting to the correct care setting.
The Bazooka Reward Token is the only consumer tool that not only encourages patients to research their symptoms but empowers them to discuss the findings with the QDc provider in care in a meaningful way without requiring monetary payment or insurance coverage.
Bazooka.one and QuestionDoctors.com share the mission of making medical information available to as many people as we can.
“QuestionDoctors.com is a top provider of doctor answers using a crowdsourced platform. Thus, it is critically important that QuestionsDoctors.com provide their users with effective tools that can help improve their health and wellness” stated P Bertolissi, President. “We are pleased to include the Bazooka Token in our commercial offering for all patients and professionals using our crowdsourced, priority answer and online doctor video visit services.”
The challenge for both user and provider is initiating early discussions and identifying the pertinent and relevant information that can assist in patient-provider interaction.
Providing users of the QuestionDoctors.com site with access to the Bazooka Token allows them to interact freely with highly vetted resources early on. It allows both the provider and consumer to ask “what is the problem and what else could be going on”.
Consumers are turning more and more to the Internet to research information around diagnoses, the opportunity is to direct them towards trusted sites rather than general searching to get their information.” stated P Bertolissi of QuestionDoctors.com, “Providing access to the QuestionDoctors.com site assists them with engaging in their healthcare and further empowering them to have informed conversations with the QDc providers”
About Bazooka Rewards
Bazooka Crypto Rewards (BAZ) Token has been validated and peer reviewed and is now recognized as a leader in crypto rewards.
Bazooka is the only digital asset that gives businesses and consumers a compelling, commercial reason to accept it.
Bazooka offers an alternative to centrally issued cashback, stable coins and reward programs.
Bazooka provides decentralized credit.
Bazooka is a consumer focused, fair launched DeFi Token Protocol.
Connect with us at https://www.bazooka.one.
Bazooka Contact Information: Dan Jeffrey, Communications Bazooka Crypto Rewards
About QuestionDoctors.com
QuestionDoctors.com is a top provider of online doctor medical answers and online doctor video services.
Our mission:
- To answer medical questions online for people who cannot pay for doctors and those who simply don’t have access to doctors.
- To help provide answers to difficult and complex medical questions which otherwise would not be answered.
- To reduce the cost of medical care and improve productivity through the innovative use of technology.
Our approach is based on crowdsourcing – where medical questions are answered by a diverse group of people spearheaded by Doctors, Medical Experts, and Medical Professionals.
QuestionDoctors Contact Information https://www.questiondoctors.com
Paul Bertolissi
The integration with Bazooka token will provide a seamless consumer experience for motivating, educating, enhancing and facilitating meaningful dialogue with providers about their symptoms and health.
Bazooka Crypto Rewards and QuestionDoctors.com announced today their partnership to make the Bazooka (BAZ) token available to all users of their crowdsourced network of physician services.
The Bazooka Reward Token is uniquely positioned for the telemedicine/telehealth space as it is validated and empowers consumers with value to better understand their symptoms and improve their health, get information about diseases and assist with getting to the correct care setting.
The Bazooka Reward Token is the only consumer tool that not only encourages patients to research their symptoms but empowers them to discuss the findings with the QDc provider in care in a meaningful way without requiring monetary payment or insurance coverage.
Bazooka.one and QuestionDoctors.com share the mission of making medical information available to as many people as we can.
“QuestionDoctors.com is a top provider of doctor answers using a crowdsourced platform. Thus, it is critically important that QuestionsDoctors.com provide their users with effective tools that can help improve their health and wellness” stated P Bertolissi, President. “We are pleased to include the Bazooka Token in our commercial offering for all patients and professionals using our crowdsourced, priority answer and online doctor video visit services.”
The challenge for both user and provider is initiating early discussions and identifying the pertinent and relevant information that can assist in patient-provider interaction.
Providing users of the QuestionDoctors.com site with access to the Bazooka Token allows them to interact freely with highly vetted resources early on. It allows both the provider and consumer to ask “what is the problem and what else could be going on”.
Consumers are turning more and more to the Internet to research information around diagnoses, the opportunity is to direct them towards trusted sites rather than general searching to get their information.” stated P Bertolissi of QuestionDoctors.com, “Providing access to the QuestionDoctors.com site assists them with engaging in their healthcare and further empowering them to have informed conversations with the QDc providers”
About Bazooka Rewards
Bazooka Crypto Rewards (BAZ) Token has been validated and peer reviewed and is now recognized as a leader in crypto rewards.
Bazooka is the only digital asset that gives businesses and consumers a compelling, commercial reason to accept it.
Bazooka offers an alternative to centrally issued cashback, stable coins and reward programs.
Bazooka provides decentralized credit.
Bazooka is a consumer focused, fair launched DeFi Token Protocol.
Connect with us at https://www.bazooka.one.
Bazooka Contact Information: Dan Jeffrey, Communications Bazooka Crypto Rewards
About QuestionDoctors.com
QuestionDoctors.com is a top provider of online doctor medical answers and online doctor video services.
Our mission:
- To answer medical questions online for people who cannot pay for doctors and those who simply don’t have access to doctors.
- To help provide answers to difficult and complex medical questions which otherwise would not be answered.
- To reduce the cost of medical care and improve productivity through the innovative use of technology.
Our approach is based on crowdsourcing – where medical questions are answered by a diverse group of people spearheaded by Doctors, Medical Experts, and Medical Professionals.
QuestionDoctors Contact Information https://www.questiondoctors.com
Paul Bertolissi
QuestionDoctors.com
+1 514 237 4801
paulb@questiondoctors.com