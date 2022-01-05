Near Infrared Imaging Market Top Key Players, Product Types and Applications Analysis -2026

Near Infrared Imaging Market

Near Infrared Imaging Market is expected to reach $375 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the "Near Infrared Imaging Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2026", report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.

A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain the market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.

The near infrared imaging market accounted for $271 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $375 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026.

The report helps clients in comprehending the first-hand knowledge of the global market while providing a full-fledged understanding of the regional-level analysis of each segment. At the same time, the study contain in-depth information of the frontrunners that are active in the industry along with their financial agenda, segmental profits, company trends, services/products offerings, and major adopted stratagems.

The Near Infrared Imaging Market report keeps a perfect tab on the market share of several companies, recent market trends, revenue forecast, and new product launches across the market. The report includes company profiles that delineate the revenue share of the top competitors in the market. Simultaneously, the report provides revenue forecasts for four regions and more than twenty major countries across Asia-Pacific, LAMEA. North America, and Europe.

The near infrared imaging market is segmented based on product, application, indication, end user, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. By product, the market is divided into near infrared fluorescence imaging systems and near infrared fluorescence & bioluminescence imaging systems. By application, the near infrared imaging market is classified into preclinical imaging, medical imaging, and clinical imaging.

Key Findings of the Near infrared imaging Market:

• Near infrared fluorescence imaging systems occupied 92.79% share of the global near infrared imaging market in 2018

• The medical imaging segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period

• The cardiovascular surgeries segment accounted for 10.23% share of the market in 2018

• Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA

The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global Near Infrared Imaging Market include Carl Zeiss AG, Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystems), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Li-Cor, Inc., Medtronic plc., PerkinElmer Inc., Quest Innovations B.V. (Quest Medical Imaging B.V.), Shimadzu Corporation, and Stryker Corporation.

