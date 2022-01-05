Sports Medicine Devices Market Analysis Insights by Latest Trends, Future Growth, Revenue and Demand

Sports medicine devices market accrued $7.17 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $12.73 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The body reconstruction & repair segment contributed more than one-third of the total Sports Medicine Devices market share in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to the rise in demand for surgical equipment in body reconstruction & repair procedures. However, the body monitoring & evaluation segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.9% from 2018 to 2025, owing to increase in inclination of people toward latest body monitoring and evaluation devices. The other segments analyzed in the study include orthopedic devices, body support & recovery, and accessories.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The report analyzes key market players namely, Smith & Nephew Plc, Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Mitek), Stryker Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Arthrex, Inc., Breg, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc., and Wright Medical Group N.V. These players have adopted various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, expansions, collaborations, joint ventures, and others to attain a strong foothold in the industry.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/515

Rise in incidence of sports-related injuries, increase in awareness about physical fitness, and supportive government initiatives drive the growth of the industry. However, dearth of skilled professionals and lack of guidance on appropriate administration of sports medicines hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in demand for minimally invasive surgeries would create new opportunities for the market players in near future.

The knee injury segment accounted for about one-fourth of the total market share in 2017 and will maintain its lion's share throughout the forecast period. This segment would register the fastest CAGR of 8.6% from 2018 to 2025. As knee injury is one of the most common injuries a sportsperson is prone to, this segment offers lucrative prospects for the market during the forecast period. The other applications analyzed in the study include hand wrist injury, shoulder injury, ankle foot injury, arm elbow injury, back spine injury, and hip groin injury.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/515

𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐘 𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒?

Q1. What is the market value of Sports Medicine Devices Market report in forecast period?

Q2. What would be forecast period in the market report?

Q3. What is the market value of Sports Medicine Devices Market in 2020?

Q4. Which is base year calculated in the Sports Medicine Devices Market report?

Q5. Does the Sports Medicine Devices Market company is profiled in the report?

Q6. Which are the top companies hold the market share in Sports Medicine Devices Market?

Q7. Does the Sports Medicine Devices Market report provides Value Chain Analysis?

Q8. What are the key trends in the Sports Medicine Devices Market report?

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sports-medicine-devices-market

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐔𝐩 𝐓𝐨 25% 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐞 15𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 2022.

𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Sports Medicine Market

Orthopedic Prosthetics Market

𝐀𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐔𝐄- 𝐀 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 (𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐨𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥) 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞. 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.