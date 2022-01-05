Lithium-ion Battery Market Size to Hit $129.3 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 18.0%

Lithium-ion Battery Market

The growth of lithium-ion battery market is driven by increase in demand for energy conservation among automotive companies by using lithium-ion batteries.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global lithium-ion battery market size was valued $36.7 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach$129.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2020 to 2027. The growth of the global lithium-ion battery market is driven by increase in demand for energy conservation among automotive companies by using lithium-ion batteries. Moreover, enforcement of stringent regulations regarding the emissions from traditional vehicles is expected to augment the demand for electric vehicles, which, in turn, fuels the requirement of lithium-ion batteries.Li-ion batteries are used in high-performance electric vehicles, as they offer high specific energy. In addition, these batteries are cost-effective. Thus, the preference for these batteries is higher as compared to other ssuch as silver–zinc and nickel–metal-hydride and this lithium-ion battery market trend is expected to contribute towards the growth of the market.

Lithium-ion batteries are widely used in electronic devices such as tablets, laptops, mobile phones, PCs, and cameras due to their prolonged service life and high energy density. Among all electronic devices, smartphones, tablets, and laptop/PCs are the major segments that use lithium-ion batteries. In the current business scenario, efficiency of batteries is one of the vital features that is required for the improved sale of electronic devices across the globe. Primarily, smartphones, tablets, and laptop/PCs are witnessing higher sales, compared to other electronic gadgets, due to their improved performance coupled with low prices. Battery back-up is considered as one of the important features consumers enquire before buying any tablet, mobile phone, or laptop/PC. As Li-ion batteries provide enhanced battery life, they are majorly preferred in smartphone manufacturing, which, in turn, is expected to enhance the product demand over the coming years.

The global lithium-ion battery market is segmented by end-use industry into electrical & electronics, automotive, and industrial, with others which include medical, military, and textile industries. The electrical & electronics segment was the highest contributor to the market. Electrical & electronics end-use industry is further segmented into smartphones, tablet/PC, UPS, and others. The automotive segment is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 19.1% in the near future.The automotive end-use segment is further segmented into cars, buses, trucks, scooters & bikes, and trains & aircrafts, cranes & forklift, mining equipment, and smart grid & renewable energy storage.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the lithium-ion battery market during the analysis period, owing to rise in demand from consumer electronics segment and increase in number of electric vehicles (EVs) in China, Japan, and India. Lithium-ion batteries are extensively used in the automotive sector in North America and Europe. However, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions are expected to grow rapidly, owing to surge in adoption of these batteries in smartphones, tablets, and laptops/PCs.

Some of the key players operating in the global lithium-ion batteryindustry include Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., LG Chem Power (LGCPI), LITEC Co., Ltd., A123 Systems, LLC., Toshiba Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., China BAK Battery Co. Ltd., and GS Yuasa International Ltd. among others.

Several key players operating in the global lithium-ion battery market are constantly adopting several strategic moves such as business agreements, expansion plans, company mergers & acquisitions, along withvarious joint ventures, toenhance theirposition in the market. For instance, in September 2017, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. collaborated with Toshiba and Denso to starta lithium-ion battery production facility in India. Toshiba is responsible for cell modules in this collaboration.

Key Findings Of The Study

North Americalithium-ion battery market is projected to grow at a rapid CAGR of nearly 18.7% during the projected period.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global lithium-ion battery marketduring the entire forecast period.

Asia-Pacific and North America collectively accounted for around 72.8% lithium-ion battery market share in 2019, with the former constituting around 39.9% share.

Mexico and the U.S. are expected to witness considerable CAGRs of 19.9% and 18.5%, respectively, during the forecast period.

