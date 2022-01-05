Valiant Eagle, Inc.’s (OTC: PSRU) Providence Film Group Hires Veteran TV Writer For Development of “D.N.A.” Show

Valiant Eagle Logo Providence logo

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSRU) is happy to announce to shareholders that its subsidiary, Providence Film Group, has hired veteran television writer and producer, Rick Dunkle, to write and develop the upcoming dark and gritty medical-crime drama, “D.N.A.”

Rick Dunkle is best known for his work as a writer and producer for hit primetime dramas, such as CBS’ “Criminal Minds” and Fox’s “Deputy”. Dunkle launched his entertainment career at Paramount Pictures and also worked in the international TV division of Sony Pictures Entertainment.

D.N.A.’s Synopsis: For years, the medical community has pondered the theory of cellular

memory: the idea that memories and even personality traits are not just stored in the brain, but organs as well. So what happens when a transplant receiver adopts traits from their donor? What if the donor has violent inclinations?

D.N.A. is an exciting TV show concept that explores the theory of cellular memory and its potentially violent consequences in this gripping medical-crime drama that can be described as a cross between "Criminal Minds," and "Grey's Anatomy," with "Hannibal" or "Mindhunter”.

The show was created by Valiant Eagle CEO, Xavier Mitchell and developed by Raveena Alum & Lavelle Mitchell. Ms. Alum was the 2021 winner of Hollywoods’ Just 4 Shorts Film Festival for best script for her short film, “When I Despair”.

“Valiant Eagle is excited to have Rick on board to help us develop D.N.A. His experience with major networks and developing hit shows is well-documented and we believe this will help position the show for success once it is ready to be unveiled," stated Mr. Mitchell. He continues, “we look forward to providing further development details to shareholders as they become available."

About Rick Dunkle

Rick Dunkle is a television writer and producer best known for primetime crime dramas including CBS’ "Criminal Minds" franchise and Fox’s "Deputy".

He is also the founder of Inspired Content, a non-profit organization based out of Indianapolis that uses creative development to spotlight and fund charities in need.

Dunkle began his entertainment career at Paramount Pictures in the Domestic Television Research Department before serving as an analyst and copywriter for the international TV division of Sony Pictures Entertainment.

He is a graduate of the MFA Screenwriting program at Loyola Marymount University and earned his Cinema & TV Production BA at Columbia College Hollywood.

Dunkle previously worked as a journalist and has taught courses in entertainment marketing and digital storytelling. He is managed by Matt Ochacher at The Nacelle Company.



