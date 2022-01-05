Transplant Diagnostics Market Research Report by Treatment Type, by Drugs, by Route of Administration, by Region

Transplant diagnostics market was $524.7 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $ 1,031 million by 2022, with a CAGR of 10% from 2016 to 2022.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in incidence of organ failure owing to growing cases of chronic diseases, rise in ageing population, and increase in focus on R&D is expected to propel the growth of the global transplant diagnostics market. Chronic diseases can lead to organ failure in patients, which could be a significant target audience for transplant diagnostics procedures. However, difficulties in human leukocyte antigen (HLA) sequencing and increasing worldwide organ shortage can hamper the market growth. Transplant Diagnostics Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 - 2022, states that the global transplant diagnostics market was $524.7 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $ 1,031 million by 2022, with a CAGR of 10% from 2016 to 2022.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key players profiled in this report include Immucor, Inc. (TGI Capital), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. F. Hoffmann-la Roche AG, Illumina Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Qiagen N. V., Olerup SSP AB (Allenex), and Diasorin S.P.A. Thermo Fisher occupies a major share in the transplant diagnostics market, owing to its novel product portfolio and diverse geographical presence.

The reagents & consumables segment accounted for the maximum revenue generation in 2015, owing to the increased number of diagnostics procedures pre and post organ transplantation. The instruments & equipment segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% and reach $76.3 million by 2022. Both the technologies, namely non molecular assay and molecular assay hold significant position in the global transplant diagnostics market. However, molecular assay technology segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.3%, due to highly accurate results provided by the modern molecular assay technology.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

• In the year 2015, reagents & consumables generated the highest revenue, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10%.

• Software segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.4%.

• Kidney transplants is the major surgical procedure that requires transplant diagnostics.

• The molecular assay segment is expected grow at a CAGR of 12.3%.

• U.S. is the leading country and is projected to grow at a CAGR 9.9%.

• In Asia-Pacific, South Korea led in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4%.

