Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4200 Block of East Capitol Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, December 27, 2021, in the 4200 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast.

At approximately 6:40 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect pointed a handgun at the victim. The victim was able to flee the scene. There were no injuries.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.