eDiscovery Today and EDRM Announce 2022 State of the Industry Report
Compiled by eDiscovery Today and sponsored by EDRM, the second annual report discusses key trends in eDiscovery.
The 2022 State of the Industry Report is intended to reflect impacts of how we conduct eDiscovery and this year’s report once again provides several interesting and, in some cases, surprising results.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eDiscovery Today, the only daily blog for electronic discovery, cybersecurity, data privacy and information governance trends, best practices and case law, and the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM), the leader in setting global standards for eDiscovery, announce the release of the 2022 State of the Industry Report regarding key trends in eDiscovery.
— Doug Austin, editor of eDiscovery Today
Compiled by eDiscovery Today and sponsored by EDRM, the second annual report discusses key trends including remote vs. in-office work, attending in-person legal technology conferences, use of predictive coding technology, discovery of data from mobile devices and collaboration apps, eDiscovery business trends in 2022, biggest overall eDiscovery trends in 2022 and the eDiscovery challenges not being discussed enough.
“For those of us in the eDiscovery industry, our challenges in 2021 mirrored society’s challenges and those challenges, and how organizations address them, continue to impact how we conduct eDiscovery today”, stated Doug Austin, editor of eDiscovery Today. “The 2022 State of the Industry Report is intended to reflect those impacts and this year’s report once again provides several interesting and, in some cases, surprising results. I’m grateful to everyone who participated in this year’s report and especially grateful to eDiscovery Today Foundational Partner EDRM for once again sponsoring and promoting the survey and report!”
“The State of the Industry Report has quickly become a unique annual gauge on overall eDiscovery trends, with unique perspectives on those trends from our community’s leading practitioners”, said Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist of EDRM. “EDRM is pleased to once again participate in this joint initiative through our partnership with eDiscovery Today to announce this report as another of the valuable educational resources we provide together to the legal technology and eDiscovery communities.”
The report includes survey results regarding key trends of 281 legal industry professionals (with breakouts by corporate, law firm, service/software provider and consultancy respondents) and observations from 29 key industry thought leaders regarding these trends. This FREE report is available to email followers of eDiscovery Today. To follow eDiscovery Today, go to the eDiscovery Today website and enter your email address in the right sidebar to receive this report and any other reports published by eDiscovery Today, as well as emails with links to new posts.
About eDiscovery Today
Authored and edited by industry expert Doug Austin, eDiscovery Today is the only daily go-to resource for eDiscovery and eDisclosure professionals seeking to keep up with trends, best practices, and case law in electronic discovery, cybersecurity, data privacy and information governance. Doug has over 30 years of experience as an industry thought leader providing eDiscovery best practices, legal technology consulting, software product management, and technical project management services for numerous commercial and government clients. eDiscovery Today on Social Media: LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
About EDRM
Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, best practices, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 136 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery.
