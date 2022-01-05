What is the Dry January challenge? And what are the benefits of taking a month off from drinking?
A free booklet on alcohol, including facts and information on what happens when drinking alcohol to excess, is available at drugfreeworld.org.
A new trend is emerging where doctors and others are suggesting taking a month-long break from drinking. Surprising health benefits have been reported.
Almost three-quarters — 71% — of people who took part in Dry January said they slept better and 67% had more energy … More than half, 58%, lost weight and 54% reported better skin.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beginning in the UK in 2012, the Dry January campaign has now spread to the US and was recently featured on the NBC Today Show.
— University of Sussex Research Study
But what is Dry January and what are its benefits?
According to Alcohol Change UK, the Dry January campaign is a “one-month alcohol-free challenge. It isn't about giving anything up. It's about getting something back. Get your fun back.” But you may get even more.
Current Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that alcohol should be consumed in moderation — up to one drink per day for women and up to two drinks per day for men. However, it is all too common that some people start with one drink but consume more than the recommended limit.
The pandemic has not helped matters, and statistics show that consumption of alcohol has increased since it started.
By taking the challenge and stopping for one month (whether January or any other month) many people improve their health and avoid the dangers related to alcohol.
The Today Show reported: “Almost three-quarters — 71% — of people who took part in Dry January said they slept better, and 67% had more energy, according to a University of Sussex study. More than half, 58%, lost weight and 54% reported better skin.”
Web MD adds that not drinking can lower your blood pressure and levels of fat called triglycerides, and lower chances of heart failure, while improving liver function.
Rev. Susan Taylor, Faith Liaison for the Foundation for a Drug-Free World said, “This challenge is a fun way to live an alcohol-free life for one month and get healthier at the same time. Instead of going out for a drink with a friend, take the Dry January challenge with them. Go out for a walk together or find a new activity to do together. It could change your life.”
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World (DFW) partners in Washington, DC, with the DC Prevention Center, which concentrates on teaching about alcohol abuse and what can happen when too much alcohol is taken. The Foundation for a Drug-Free World’s booklets, lectures, and videos have been circulated nationally by DFW in partnership with other groups to educate people about the harmful effects of alcohol. In addition to distributing educational materials, the Foundation for a Drug-Free World gives lectures and has informational booths as well as encouraging people to sign the pledge to stay away from drugs, including alcohol.
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World offers their Truth About Drugs materials free to anyone who is interested. Visit www.drugfreeworld.org for more information including videos, free downloads, and to order printed materials. The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is an international organization with materials in 22 languages.
