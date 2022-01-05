Houston Humanitarian RoseMary Tucker Partners with Re/Max Generation in ‘Giving is Contagious’ Campaign

Humanitarian RoseMary Tucker and Re/Max owner Ige Johnson Fight Hunger RoseMary and Re/Max Serving Hungry Souls Hoodies 4 Healing Feeds Hundreds Each Week

RoseMary Tucker and the Remax team feed hundreds of Houston's homeless each Sunday.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the Christmas holiday ends, and we ring in the New Year 2022, the needs of many homeless people in Houston are the same. Rose Mary Tucker, founder of Blessties Boutique/Hoodies 4 Healing Foundation, is always on the job spreading the good news of giving. Rose Mary is undaunted by the new Omicron virus, which is ravaging across the country at an alarming rate. According to the Washington Post data, “The United States was averaging more than 400,000 new cases each day as of Monday, double the previous week’s rate, and is expected to soon hit as many as 1 million cases per day.”

Blessties Boutique/Hoodies 4 Healing Foundation has not slowed down; in fact, it has gained momentum as it continues to promote the contagious message of helping others. The clear and profound gospel of “Love your neighbor and feed the hungry” resonates in the minds and hearts of many who want to commit their time and talents in collaborating with Ms. Tucker.

One such person, Ige Johnson, who is well known in the Houston area, has agreed to partner with Hoodies 4 Healing Foundation monthly to serve the neighborhood’s homeless. Ms. Johnson, dynamic businessperson, broker, entrepreneur, and owner of Re/Max Generation, along with her dedicated team, have agreed to pour back into a struggling society that is often overlooked. Together with Hoodies 4 Healing Foundation, they can affect the community on a greater scale and do more for their fellow man. For Christmas, over 200 hoodies were given away, along with the usual hot Sunday meals and free haircuts. There are many ways people can be a blessing, and every donation is appreciated, whether big or small.

For more information on how you can purchase a uniquely designed hoodie or donate, go to WWW.HOODIES4HEALING.COM or please contact: RoseMary Tucker at Phone: 281-463-2537 or Email: Hoodies4Healing@Gmail.com