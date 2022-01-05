A Girl Like Me Offers Moms a Chance to Create Lifelong Memories with Its Mom Prom
The non-profit’s event will give former and current teen and young moms who didn’t go to prom a chance to make up for missed memories
Vendors who would like to donate services, including music, food, makeup, hair styling, and more to this special event can get in touch with us to contribute and make a difference in a mom’s life.”SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For so many girls, a high school prom is a defining moment in their lives where lifelong memories are made. But many women who had babies as teens may not have been able to experience this magical moment. Now, one Michigan non-profit, A Girl Like Me, is hoping to give former and current teen moms a chance to reclaim a missed memory with a prom designed specially to celebrate them.
A Girl Like Me’s mom prom will give 50 former and current teen and young moms ages 17 to 100 who never had the chance to attend prom the chance to make special memories. Each attendee will be able to bring one guest to this special celebration. The event will be held on July 30, 2022 at 6:00 pm at a location to be announced soon. Tickets will be available beginning May 1, 2022, and are limited to the first 50 moms. All tickets are free and can be reserved by emailing tyra.moore@agirllikemeinc.org for a registration form.
“As a teen mom, I missed out on going to my prom,” said Tyra Moore, A Girl Like Me founder. “I wanted to give others like me the opportunity to create a lasting memory by giving them a chance to say they went to prom and create an experience that would help them feel beautiful while making lifelong memories.”
A Girl Like Me is a non-profit that provides at-risk, low-income teenage girls ages 11-17 and young moms up to 25 who may not have any family or friend support with the education, resources, support, mentoring, and basic needs necessary to help them make educated decisions about their reproductive health and their future. The group holds a number of events and charitable benefits throughout the year, with its upcoming prom a new addition to its event lineup.
“Any vendors who would like to donate their services to this special event, including music, food, makeup, hair styling, and more can get in touch with us to contribute and make a difference in a mom’s life,” added Moore.
To learn more about A Girl Like Me, visit http://agirllikemeinc.org/.
Tyra Moore
A Girl Like Me
tyra.moore@agirllikemeinc.org
