Far Out Toys announces open casting call for new Glo-Up Girls talent

Far Out Toys is searching for the next Glo-Up Girls talent to represent the brand. Glo-Up Girls fashion dolls are coming to Target stores in Q1 2022. The GLO Show launched in 2021 with real teen social media celebrities: Rachel Brockman, Makenna Kelly, Dai Time, Sicily Rose, Paige Taylor and Madi Filipowicz.

Far Out Toys is searching for kids ages 8-17 to represent the Glo-Up Girls fashion doll line in its 2022 slate of music and video entertainment.

EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Far Out Toys officially announced today an open casting call for new talent to represent the Glo-Up Girls doll line in 2022. The announcement comes on the heels of a momentous year for the fashion doll line, which debuted in retail stores across the UK and on Target.com in the US in the Fall of 2021. The line is expanding in the US this year, starting with in-store placement and the introduction of two new dolls at Target stores nationwide in February . Glo-Up Girls was also nominated for the highly-coveted Toy of the Year Award in the Dolls category.

The Glo-Up Girls casting campaign invites parents of kids ages 8-17 to submit an official application to be considered for opportunities within the brand's growing slate of entertainment initiatives. In 2021, Far Out Toys’ creative production division Far Out Studios launched the hit YouTube series "The GLO Show" with popular teenage influencers including Dai Time, Makenna Kelly (aka “Life with Mak”), Paige Taylor, Sicily Rose, Madi Filipowicz and Rachel Brockman. The company also launched Far Out Records and featured massive TikTok star McKenzi Brooke as the recording artist for its first official song release "Give a Little GLO."

Current cast members of the GLO Show are chiming in on social media to encourage other girls to try out.

“I’ve had an amazing experience with Glo-Up Girls this year,” said Makenna Kelly to Instagram fans. “Glo-Up Girls is about what makes you shine bright, and using your GLO to uplift and inspire others.”

“Finally, it’s YOUR turn to show your GLO,” expressed Dai Time. “I can’t wait to see all your videos. And don’t forget to stay ‘glotivated’!”

To participate in the casting process, candidates are asked to post a social media video, tagging @gloupgirlstv on Instagram or TikTok with hashtag #GloUpStar, explaining why they want to be a part of the Glo-Up Girls team and showing off their talents. Applications will be accepted through January 31, 2022.

Fans can follow the GLO-UP GIRLS’ social channels on Instagram and TikTok @gloupgirlstv and watch content on the GLO-UP GIRLS TV YouTube channel. They can also learn more on the brand's website: www.gloupgirls.tv.

About GLO-UP Girls

The GLO-Up Girls fashion doll line builds on the massive cultural phenomenon of #GlowUp – a hashtag with more than 30 billion video views on TikTok. The dolls feature elevated styling and offer the full “Glo-Up” experience including spa, nails, hair, makeup and fashion choices. Each doll comes in stylish pajamas and more than 25 surprises to give your doll a total Glo-Up. In addition, each doll comes with a real beauty mask for the girl! Six different characters are included in Series 1, with a retail price of approximately $19.99 USD each. Learn more at www.gloupgirls.tv.

About Far Out Toys

Far Out Toys Inc. is one of the fastest growing companies in the global toy industry, with full-scale product development, marketing, sales and vertically-integrated manufacturing operations. Far Out Toys leverages extensive relationships with inventors, distributors, IP holders and mass retailers to launch brands across categories - including vehicles, games, licensed collectibles, electronic toys and fashion dolls. For more information, visit www.farouttoysinc.com.

Glo-Up Girls encourage self-expression, empowerment and self care. Six styles are coming to Target in Spring 2022!