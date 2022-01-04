Date and Location of Wicked Auto Detailing Cars, Coffee & Canines Benefit Event Changes
Canine-Friendly Event to Benefit Orange County, CA Dog Rescue, Barks of Love
Everyone at Wicked Auto Detailing has and loves dogs. I rarely see a day in the office without some furry friends, so we're really excited that Barks of Love will be at the event”SANTA ANA, CA, USA, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wicked Auto Detailing has teamed up with local Orange County animal rescue Barks of Love to present a special canine-friendly Cars & Coffee benefit event. The date and time of the event have changed to Sunday, January 16 from 9-11 am, in the parking lot of the Marconi Automotive Museum, 1302 Industrial Dr, Tustin, CA 92780. There is no fee for parking and owners are encouraged to bring their dogs. This special Cars & Coffee event is being held to raise money and awareness for Barks of Love, with Wicked Auto Detailing donating 10% of each service booked to Barks of Love.
— Steve Goelman, Marketing Director, Wicked Auto Detailing
Established in Fullerton, CA in 2008, Barks of Love is a volunteer animal rescue that helps provide homes to neglected, abandoned, and abused animals, as well as education on animal abuse and euthanization. Utilizing a wide network of remote volunteers, Barks of Love connects foster families with dogs in need which reduces the load on local shelters and lowers euthanization rates. Each dog fostered receives the love and care that they desperately need as well as the rehabilitation and retraining that makes the transition into a "forever home'' smooth for both the dog and adopting family. With over a 90 percent adoption rate, Barks of Love is a beacon of hope for abandoned and abused animals and provides them with a second chance at a loving and happy life.
“I found out about Barks of Love when I adopted my dog Taco in 2013 as a companion for my corgi, Waffles,” said Steve Goelman, Marketing Director at Wicked Auto Detailing. “Everyone at Wicked Auto Detailing has and loves dogs. I rarely see a day in the office without some furry friends, so we're really excited that Barks of Love will be at the event.”
Wicked Auto Detailing will be welcoming all leashed dogs and their owners, and providing fresh, hot coffee and donuts. All unopened dog food, new dog toys, and monetary donations will also be accepted. A silent auction will also be held at the event. All donations will go directly to Barks of Love. In addition, Wicked Auto Detailing will be donating 10% of each service booked to Barks of Love when a deposit is left at the event.
About Wicked Auto Detailing
Established in 2014, Wicked Auto Detailing is an Orange County, CA area paint restoration and protection company that provides convenient and high-end services for those located in Southern California. The way a vehicle looks is a reflection of character. Wicked Auto Detailing proudly serves Orange County, Irvine, Lake Forest, Los Angeles, Mission Viejo, Laguna Beach, and many more areas. Learn more about Wicked Auto Detailing and Cars, Coffee and Canines on Instagram @wickedcarsandcoffee, liking their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Wickeddetails or following them on Twitter @WickedDetail.
About Barks of Love
Since 2008, Barks of Love has maintained its values as an organization that puts dogs' welfare first. Everything Barks of Love does is driven by their passion for matching families with the right dog. Barks of Love emphasizes compatibility and building mutually beneficial relationships to ensure dogs are placed responsibly and given a permanent home. Everything is centered on providing foster families with the right resources and advice needed to raise happy, loving dogs.
As a volunteer organization, they ensure that their dedicated staff has an utmost passion for rescuing and caring for dogs and sharing their combined knowledge to make the most out of a foster or ownership transition.
Barks of Love is one of the few animal rescue organizations to take a proactive approach in ensuring the welfare of dogs by managing the entire foster process from selection to training, to matching the dog with a permanent family. Through mobile events and recruiting methods, they spread their ideology that anyone can take part in animal rescue across Orange County, California, whether through volunteering, fostering, or donating.
Learn more about Barks of Love by following @barksoflove on Instagram or liking their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/barksofloveoc.
Media Contacts:
Wicked Auto Detailing
Steve Goelman
Marketing Director
stevengoelman@gmail.com
https://www.wickedautodetailing.com/
Office: (714) 587-2074
Barks of Love
Katie Marquez
Director of Marketing, Events & Social Media
events@barksoflove.org
https://barksoflove.org/
Steve Goelman
Wicked Auto Detailing
+1 714-587-2074
email us here