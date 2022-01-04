Public Notice of Draft Surface Water Assessment and Listing Methodology for the 2022 Integrated Report

Notice is hereby given that the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) intends to implement a revised assessment and listing methodology in its preparation of the 2022 Integrated Report (IR). The Integrated Report is updated and submitted to EPA and the United States Congress every two years to provide information on the condition of the District’s rivers and streams and to satisfy the requirements of Sections 305(b) and 303(d) of the Clean Water Act (P.L. 97-117). The revised assessment and listing methodology document referenced in this notice describes DOEE’s methods for assessing the condition of surface waters in the District of Columbia, including attainment of designated uses, listing and delisting waterbodies from the list of impaired waterbodies, and reporting results through the IR. The draft IR will subsequently be published in the D. C. Register for public comment in early 2022.

- A link to the draft methodology can be found below in the attachments section below.

Persons desiring to provide comments on the draft methodology should file comments in writing no later than thirty (30) days after the publication of this notice in the D.C. Register. Comments should identify the commenter and be clearly marked “DC Surface Waters Assessment Methodology”. Comments may be (1) mailed or hand-delivered to DOEE, Water Quality Division 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington, D.C. 20002, or (2) sent by e-mail to [email protected].